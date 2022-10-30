90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell talks dealing with anxiety due to ‘internet abuse’

Miona Bell talks about anxiety and internet abuse. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell spoke out earlier this year about getting death threats from trolls online and she recently admitted to dealing with anxiety as a result.

In a post on social media, the 90 Day Fiance star opened up to followers and told them to do things that make them happy despite the critics.

She confessed to spending months crying over the “internet abuse” she endured at the hands of viewers and how concerned she used to be about other people’s opinions of her.

However, Miona has come a long way since her first appearance on TLC and now she’s walking her own path.

In the post, Miona was all made up with her hair in a sleek ponytail with blonde tips. She wore a blue denim top and stared intently into the camera in the clip filmed in her living room.

“What if they judge me for being on reality tv?” Miona wrote on the video. “Does it really matter?” she added.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell dealt with ‘internet abuse’

The 90 Day Fiance star wrote a lengthy message on Instagram and shared all the things she endured during her stint on reality TV.

However, Miona has learned some lessons from her experience of being bullied and getting death threats.

“Do what makes you happy! Take every opportunity and make the best out of it!” expressed the 24-year-old in her post. “I spent months crying and dealing with anxiety because of internet abuse.”

Miona confessed that at a young age she was “programmed” to worry about the fear of failure, of what people will say, and about her reputation.

“None of those things exist,” noted Miona. “It’s all made up by society to make us obey and behave by some imaginary ‘moral’ rules.”

Miona Bell says do ‘what makes you happy’

The 90 Day Fiance star shared some words of wisdom with her Instagram followers before ending the post.

“The only thing that is important is what makes you happy,” said Miona. “For some people that’s successful respected career, family and house in suburbs for others it’s traveling the world with one backpack figuring out life day by day… For you it’s maybe something completely different than both of those options and that’s okay!”

“Love you guys🤍…” she added.

Miona got some great responses to her post and as usual her loyal supporter, husband Jibri Bell, added his two cents by making a corny joke about the situation.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

“Not to judge, but you should probably go to Confession for stealing my heart. 😅… okay I’m corny…. good bye 🤣,” said Jibri.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.