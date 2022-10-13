90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell talks being embarrassed at the Tell All and being a ‘mean girl’

Miona opened up about whether she was embarrassed during the Tell All and being labeled a “mean girl.” Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell revealed whether she felt embarrassed during the Season 9 Tell All and talked about being labeled a “mean girl.”

Serbian native Miona and her American husband, Jibri Bell, were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 9.

Early during their season, Miona and Jibri were accused of being clout-chasing attention seekers, something that Jibri didn’t deny.

Since their season ended on 90 Day Fiance, Miona and Jibri have garnered themselves a steady fanbase on social media.

Miona often keeps her 201,000 Instagram followers in the loop when it comes to her ponytail business, as well as her personal life since filming has ended.

The brunette beauty recently answered some questions from curious fans during a Q&A in which she invited her followers to “make an assumption” about her.

Miona Bell talks being embarrassed during 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All

One assumption from a fan read, “You were embarrassed at the tell all.”

The follower didn’t specify why Miona would have been embarrassed, but they were possibly referring to her husband Jibri’s behavior during the Season 9 Tell All. Jibri nearly got into a scuffle with Patrick Mendes’ brother John, was combative with his friend and Black Serbs bandmate Daveed, and accused his castmate Ariela Weinberg of being overly jealous towards her husband, Biniyam Shibre.

However, according to Miona, she had no reason to feel embarrassed.

“False,” Miona told her follower in response to their assumption. “Embarrassed from what? It’s just entertainment industry lol.”



Miona admitted that instead of worrying about being embarrassed on stage, she was thinking ahead about promoting her ponytail line, Miona Beauty, revealing that she “zoned out.”

Miona reveals whether she was a ‘mean girl’ in high school

Another assumption from one of Miona’s followers read, “You were the mean girl in HS.”

Again, Miona shot down the assumption, telling her fans, “False. Hell no, I couldn’t stand those people in school, I still can’t, they were such [sic] bullies picking on poor kids or kids with disabilities.”

As far as Miona’s demeanor during high school, she told her followers that she was a “good student” who minded her own business and hated being in the classroom with her classmates. Instead, she was focused on the “big dreams” she wanted to pursue.

Since coming to the U.S. from Serbia – where she’s been for a year now – Miona has capitalized on pursuing her dreams. As a former makeup artist in Serbia, it’s no secret that Miona is a lover of all things fashion and beauty related.

Her Miona Beauty signature ponytail collection has been successful, and she’s earned herself a notable following on her Miona Beauty Instagram account, with over 30,000 followers and counting.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.