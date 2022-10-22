Miona Bell shows different ways to style her ponytails. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

During her time on 90 Day Fiance, Miona Bell become known for rocking her signature high ponytail. The hairstyle became so popular for her that she decided to turn it into a business venture.

She launched her own line of ponytails under her Miona Beauty brand and has been working overtime to promote her products.

Miona’s ponytails come in a variety of colors and textures to allow owners to be creative and versatile with their looks.

To give them some inspiration, Miona recently shared a video showing potential customers different ways her ponytails can be worn to match any event they may be attending.

She highlighted three quick looks that could be achieved with her ponytails, showing her followers how easy it is to switch up their style within minutes.

Miona showed off the ease of installing her hair while rocking a hot pink dress with a plunging neckline and cutouts that showed her entire back.

Miona Bell shows fans how easily she can change her hairstyles

In the video, Miona shows her fans three hairstyles they can create by using ponytails from her collection. She models the styles on herself and stresses how easy it is to get the looks.

The first style she showed was a low ponytail using the Desert Ponytail from her line. The hair featured loose beach waves with blonde and brown highlights.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next, Miona created a bun using a ponytail holder made from synthetic hair. She placed her natural hair in a small bun and used the holder to create a fuller look.

Finally, Miona styled her hair in another low ponytail, using a straight hairpiece she calls the Flamingo Ponytail. The style is a sleeker look with an Ombre effect, going from a darker brown color at the roots to a shade of light blonde at the tips.

Miona promoted her website in the caption, simply writing, “mionabeauty.com 🤍,” as she modeled her hair line.

Miona Bell is enjoying her life in the U.S.

Since leaving her home in Serbia, Miona has appeared to adjust well to her new life in America.

In addition to launching her own beauty business, she has gotten married to the love of her life, Jibri Bell, and the two are now living in California after a brief stint in Jibri’s home state of South Dakota.

Miona shared on social media that she recently celebrated being in the U.S. for a year and bought herself a new car. She is proud of her success and is focused on growing her business and her work as a makeup artist.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.