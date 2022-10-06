90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell strikes a pose poolside in skimpy lingerie and new blonde locks 

Miona Bell stuns in skimpy lingerie. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell is celebrating a major milestone on social media, so she posted a skimpy photo to thank people for their support.

The 90 Day Fiance star now has 200k followers on Instagram, and she donned floral lingerie while posing poolside to commemorate the exciting achievement.

Miona and her husband, Jibri Bell, have come a long way since their time on the show last season, and it’s evident that their decision to join the franchise has been beneficial.

The pair quickly took advantage of their popularity with consistent social media posts, sometimes twice a day, while getting called out for being clout chasers.

However, Miona and Jibri didn’t allow anything to slow them down and later created a YouTube page to share even more content amid their growing following.

Miona also created her company Miona Beauty and her items have been flying off the shelves. Week after week, the Serbian native shares videos of the stacks of orders she sends to customers who’ve bought her signature drawstring ponytails and her makeup items.

The business has been going so well that Miona recently purchased a brand-new Porsche. She showed off the expensive vehicle on social media and credited her hard work for the booming business. Now the TLC star has another milestone to celebrate.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a skimpy photo clad in plunging floral lingerie on Instagram. The top half of the orange-colored two-piece featured a plunging neckline, and the bottom half showed Miona bares butt with the string detail.

Miona posed for the photos in her backyard in Palm Springs, California, with the pool as her backdrop. She showed off her newly colored hair with blonde highlights after undergoing a total hair makeover a few days ago.

“200k of you guys 😱🤯 thank you for your support, I appreciate every single one of you 🤍 would you guys like me to do house or backyard tour?” she captioned the post.

TLC stars react to Miona Bell’s recent post

After sharing the photo on Instagram, Miona got several comments from her 90 Day Fiance costars.

Her husband, Jibri Bell, wrote, “If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as beautiful as you, I’d have five cents. 😁🤠😍.”

Miona’s BFF Thais Ramone congratulated her friend’s achievement and added, “Yay!!!!! 😍 Congrats my girl 🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Yve Arellano wrote, “Yasss, congrats @mionabell ❤️‍🔥 200K 🎊 And, I’m loving the new look 🔥❤️🔥😍.”

Emily Bieberly also added, “Damnnnnn hot mama 😍😍💕.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.