90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell shows off the ‘perfect’ hair bun in plunging crop top

Miona Bell got all dressed up in a belly-baring top for a day out but she needed one last touch to complete her look.

The 90 Day Fiance star wore a colorful ensemble which included a green crop top with a plunging neckline and a twisted detail at the front. She paired that with a colorful silk skirt and large gold hoops and styled her hair in a neat updo.

Miona opted for a cat eye effect with her makeup, completing the look with overlined lips and thick brows.

In the Instagram video, the TLC personality showed her followers how she added the hair in only five seconds–quickly demonstrating the ease of the snap-on bun.

After that, Miona was ready to hit the town, but not without her new puppy, Moon, who also made an appearance in the video.

The Serbian native has been heavily promoting her company Miona Beauty online as her social media following continues to grow. After less than a year of starting her company, Miona was able to buy herself a brand new Porsche and who knows what her next big purchase will be.

Miona’s short stint on the popular TLC show has resulted in thousands of new followers who have been supporting the 90 Day Fiance star and purchasing her affordable hair pieces.

The makeup artist started out with her popular ponytail styles which she wore on the show and they have been selling out. Since then she’s added different varieties and her customers are loving them.

She recently showed off a short curly style dubbed the “perfect hair bun’” and it only took a few seconds to perfect in her short video tutorial.

“PERFECT HAIR BUN @mionabeauty 🥰 Quick affordable hairstyle for any occasion 🤍 #hairstyles #hairextensions,” she captioned the post.

After sharing the short video on social media, Miona’s husband Jibri Bell was right there in the comment section supporting her as usual.

“You’re so beautiful you made me forget my pickup line! 😍😍😍 😅😂❤️,” wrote Jibri.

Miona’s Instagram followers were also quite impressed with the cute hairstyle after the 90 Day Fiance star demonstrated how easy it was to transform her hair in seconds.

“It does look real👏👏 your so beautiful btw🔥❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“Oh Wow, I love this Miona!!!! Really is the Perfect Hair Bun,” added someone else.

One person exclaimed, “That is awesome, Miona. I like the way it looks, great idea for the ladies.”

One of Miona’s returning customers also noted, “I had one of these and I wore it out!! I need to get another one ❤️.”

