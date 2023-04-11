Miona Bell loves to experiment with her hairstyles and color, and recently, the 90 Day Fiance alum paid a visit to her stylist for a fresh spring look.

As the owner of Miona Beauty — which sells ponytails, wigs, hair wax, and extensions — Miona knows a thing or two about hair.

When it comes to helping others achieve their best look, she’s a pro, and as far as her own hair goes, she’s not too shabby at it, either.

Following the Easter weekend, Miona shared a photo to her Instagram Story, looking gorgeous in her stylist’s salon chair.

The Serbian-born beauty was clad in a black crop top and black pants with white stitching. She rocked a bronzed glow and sported a pastel-colored French manicure on her acrylic nails.

As always, Miona’s makeup was immaculate, with perfectly defined and arched brows, a matte mauve color on her lips, and flirty lashes.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is a blonde bombshell with her new haircut and color

In contrast to her typically dark brown locks, Miona showed off a lighter shade of dark blonde with a root smudge effect.

The new, brighter hue perfectly complemented Miona’s skin tone, brightening up her face.

Miona snapped a selfie from her salon chair to show off her new hair color. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

“The best color specialist @vivalaae 🙏❤,” read Miona’s caption.

Miona’s hairstylist, Emily Reyes, is an “Extension + Color Specialist” who runs her salon, House of Style, out of Palm Desert, California.

Emily shared some additional snaps of Miona’s new color on her personal and business Instagram feeds. In the shots, Miona stood up to pose, showing off her stunning new look and natural beauty.

Miona flashed her brilliant smile in the second slide of the post, which was captioned, “Angel energy ✨ Color & cut on this beautiful blonde bombshell, @mionabell #palmdeserthairstylist #blondehair #ranchomirage #palmsprings #trending.”

In addition to hair color and cut services, House of Style offers brow services such as microblading, brow tint, Henna brows, lamination, and Ombre brows. The company also sells apparel in its Restyle Shop, featuring graphic tees, dresses, bodysuits, and more that are described as “effortless, sexy, versatile, and timeless.”

Miona’s hair collection, Miona Beauty, offers customers personalized notes with their orders

And speaking of effortless and sexy, Miona’s ponytails, wigs, and hair extensions have become a hot ticket among her customers. On her Miona Beauty IG page, Miona shares photos of her satisfied customers in her Story Highlights.

In addition, Miona tells her customers that she can personalize their orders with a handwritten note along with their purchase.

“Guys If you want some personalized note from me please write it down when you are checking out in ‘Order special instructions,'” she writes.

Miona’s customers can request to have a personalized note sent with their orders. Pic credit: @mionabeauty/Instagram

“I usually write your name on the cards but I can add anything you like because I want to make it personal as much as I can,” Miona adds.

In addition to letting her customers know about the personalization option, Miona thanks everyone who has placed orders on her website.

“Also I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been ordering and supporting me, Im so happy to see thousands of you guys who love your ponytails!”

Miona’s products range in price from $12.99 for a stick of hair wax to $109 for her wigs, which are currently on sale for $89 at MionaBeauty.com.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.