90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell rocks sleek ponytail in crop top

Miona showed off her natural beauty in a blue crop top and one of her signature ponytails. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Miona Bell showcased her natural beauty as she posed makeup-free for her fans.

Miona, also showing off her fit physique and one of her signature ponytails has been plugging her new Miona Beauty line, which also offers makeup brush kits to her customers.

Growing up in Serbia, Miona became a lover of all things fashion and beauty, and it shows in her style. Always looking put together, Miona frequently shares her on-trend fashion choices with her 195K followers on Instagram.

Since launching Miona Beauty, she’s also gained a following on the beauty line’s IG page where she has amassed over 28K followers.

The TLC star recently shared a Reel showing off several of her favorite colors within her ponytail line. Miona first modeled her Flamingo Ponytail in the color T1B/30 which features dark brown hair with light brown highlights.

In the video, Miona began by holding and running her fingers underneath one of her ponytails, showing off its texture and shiny, vibrant color.

Miona Bell in blue crop top rocks sleek ponytail from her signature line

Opting to go makeup free for the Reel, Miona then posed while sporting the ponytail to give her customers a glimpse of what it looks like and looked gorgeous while posing.

The Serbian beauty wore her ponytail to the side and her natural hair parted in the center. She chose a blue crop top with spaghetti straps paired with a matching skirt for the look, accessorizing with some simple good hoops, a wristwatch, and a neutral manicure.

Miona continued to model more ponytail colors and textures from her Miona Beauty line, including the Mimi Ponytail in dark brown with golden highlights and the Desert in a chocolate brown hue.

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Miona’s makeup-free look

Although Miona is typically seen in full-on glam mode with her makeup, it was clear from her followers’ comments that many of them prefer her fresh-faced look instead.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

One of Miona’s admirers told the reality TV star, “You look so beautiful without makeup😘😘😘😘😘🥰🥰🥰🥰” while another echoed the sentiment with their comment which read, “Sooooooooooooooo much better without the dramatic brows❤️”

Miona showed her gratitude to another fan who commented, “Wow stunning with no makeup!🔥🔥🔥” and also thanked a fan whose comment read, “You look even more beautiful without make up ❤️”

Miona recently shared a makeup-free selfie in an IG Q&A when a fan asked how she manages to look beautiful “all the time.”

Along with her selfie, the Southeastern European native explained, “I definitely don’t look beautiful all the time, sometimes I like to spend all day looking like this.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.