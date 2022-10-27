90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell pretty in pink cutout dress shows off dramatic ponytail

Miona Bell shows dramatic ponytail. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell was pretty in pink for a recent video where she showed off an array of ponytail styles from her brand, Miona Beauty.

The 90 Day Fiance star has been consistently promoting her popular clip in ponytails by showcasing the items on social media amid the company’s ongoing success.

Most recently, she posted a video showing customers different ways to wear her Desert Ponytail, and she was stylishly dressed for the occasion, clad in a pink dress.

The outfit featured a plunging neckline and deep side cutouts with small straps and off-the-shoulder frills.

While the bodice of the outfit was fitted to Miona’s curves, the bottom half featured large tiers in a flowy fashion. She sported bold brows with cat-eye makeup and lined lips and added large hoop earrings.

Miona took advantage of the natural sunlight as she recorded the video outside with lots of greenery as her backdrop.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell shows dramatic ponytail styles

The 90 Day Fiance star had her hair parted down the middle in a neat low bun as she got ready to show off the long ponytail.

After attaching the hair, Miona noted that it “comes with beautiful loose curls ready to be worn.”

She then showcased the “3 ways you can wear our Desert ponytail,” the first being in its naturally curly state.

Miona showed off a large braid for the second look and for the third style the TLC personality created a dramatic bubble ponytail using elastic bands.

“Bubbly ponytail easy and unique,” noted Miona, who also revealed that the hair “will always go back to its original shape.”

“Mionabeauty.com Wearing “Desert Ponytail” color 12/613 in 3 different ways,” she captioned the post.

Miona Bell gets rave reviews from customers

The 90 Day Fiance star got a slew of positive comments after showing off the Desert ponytail and the many ways it can be styled.

As usual, Miona’s husband Jibri Bell was right there in the comments section with this cheesy pickup line.

“You and I are like nachos with jalapeños. I’m super cheesy, you’re super hot, and we belong together. 😅 🥰,” he wrote, while others commented on Miona’s hair.

“I love these looks!! I need to try them 😍😍🙌🏻🙌🏻,” said one Instagram user.

“Loveeee it!! I been ordering my ponytail’s from you!” added someone else.

One person said, “Oh yay, can’t wait to try! just got my pony! 🥳😁.”

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

One person noted, “I brushed mine and now it’s all wrinkly and frizzy. Can I wash it?” and she quickly got a response from Miona.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

“Check out our hair instructions on the website…” she advised the customer.

