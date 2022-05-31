90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell is red hot in crop top and leggy skirt as she teases launching a bikini line

Miona is considering launching a beachwear line. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell caught her fans’ attention in a red hot ensemble while teasing a bikini/beachwear line.

Miona continues to turn heads with her enviable curves, on-trend fashion choices, and flawless hair and makeup.

Miona Bell teases beachwear line while posing in red hot crop top and skirt

In her latest Instagram post, the Serbian beauty shared two pics of herself posing in a fire engine red crop top and matching skirt with an up-to-there slit, showing plenty of skin to her 61.6k followers.

“Do you guys think I should make a bikini/beachwear line? 🤔” Miona asked her followers in the caption, continuing, “Sending you love and light today ❤️”

The photos, taken in Zanzibar, Tanzania, showcased the makeup artist posing on an abandoned boat as she posed on one of the wooden oars. Miona crossed one leg and held her long braid with one hand, resting her other hand on the oar beneath her.

A second shot had Miona closing her eyes as she dug her toes into the sand, gently resting on the boat’s oar as she gave her best serious face to the camera.

Miona proved that less is more in the photos, opting for simple accessories, donning a pair of chunky drop earrings with a fresh-faced, no makeup look to go with her high, braided ponytail.

90 Day Fiance fans support Miona’s dreams of launching a beachwear line

Most of Miona’s followers were on board with her idea to launch a bikini/beachwear line and showed their support for her in the comments.

One of Miona’s supporters encouraged her with their comment, which read, “I say go for it miona you never know unless you take a chance and I know your swimsuit line will do well.”

“YES!!” read another comment from a fan who is on board with a Miona-inspired beachwear line while another wrote, “Um, yes ❣❣❣❣”

More of Miona’s fans flooded her comment section, showing their support for her idea. “Get it boo ❤🔥,” read another comment, while another one of Miona’s supporters penned, “Yes, ma’am.”

Miona takes her beauty, hair, and fashion choices seriously and enjoys using her style as a way to express herself, despite Jibri’s mom Mahala taking issue with the way she dresses. Despite Mahala’s disapproval, Miona has gained the support of 90 Day Fiance viewers who appreciate her fashion sense and believe, like she does, that she should be able to choose how she dresses without being shamed.

