90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell is ready for the storm, goes makeup-free in neon bikini

Miona went makeup-free for her latest bikini shot. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newbie Miona Bell showed off her natural beauty and incredible figure, proving that she is stunning with or without makeup.

Miona and her husband Jibri Bell’s current storyline on 90 Day Fiance has showcased the struggles they faced while living under Jibri’s parents’ roof. One major issue that’s come to the forefront is Jibri’s mom Mahala’s issue with the way Miona dresses.

Mahala feels that Miona’s fashion choices are too skimpy, but the 23-year-old Serbian beauty uses beauty and fashion as a way to express herself. And she did just that with her most recent bikini photoshoot.

Miona Bell sizzles in makeup-free bikini shot on the beach

Taking to Instagram over the Memorial Day weekend, Miona shared two pics of herself posing on the sand off the coast of East Africa in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Miona opted for a multi-colored, neon green and pink two-piece bikini for the gorgeous beach shots.

Miona went fresh-faced for the shoot, proving what a natural beauty she is and showcasing her tanned, supple skin and delicate features. The Southeastern European native kept her jewelry simple, too, opting for a pair of oversized gold hoops. She wore her dark hair in a high, tight braid, letting her long tresses cascade past her shoulders.

Miona simply captioned her post, “Right before the storm ⛈ 🏝” The post caught the attention of her more than 60,000 Instagram followers, who took to the comments to boast on the 90 Day Fiance star, many of them commenting on how beautiful she looks without makeup.

One of the first to comment, not surprisingly, was Miona’s husband, Jibri Bell, who joked with her, “Are you a cat?! Because you look purrrfect!!!! 😹😅”

90 Day Fiance viewers gush over Miona’s makeup-free look

Others gushed over Miona’s makeup-free look: “U don’t need any makeup at all, u look stunning!” read one comment from one of Miona’s fans, while another echoed the sentiment: “You look stunning without makeup 😻”

More comments rolled in, with Miona’s fans noting how stunning she looks with or without a full face of makeup. “You look beautiful [sic] without a ton of makeup but I am totally digging the beach bare makeup look. Girl 🔥🔥”

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING WITHOUT MAKEUP 💄💄😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏” read one last comment from a fan of Miona’s.

Miona puts a lot of effort into her fashion choices and beauty regimen and touts her work as a makeup artist on Instagram, on her page called Miona Makeup. Although Jibri’s mom disapproves of Miona’s clothing options, 90 Day Fiance viewers continue to show their support for her.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.