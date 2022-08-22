90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell is ‘forever connected’ to castmate and friend Thais Ramone

Miona and Thais were 90 Day Fiance castmates and quickly became BFFs. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance castmates Miona Bell and Thais Ramone share a special relationship that will always keep them “connected.”

Serbian native Miona and Brazilian native Thais each joined Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Miona fell in love with American Jibri Bell while Thais found her happily ever after in American-born Patrick Mendes.

Miona and Thais were not only castmates this season, but they became fast friends too. Earlier this summer, the gorgeous duo teamed up alongside their husbands for a fun night out to celebrate Thais’ birthday.

Over the weekend, expectant mama Thais celebrated at her baby shower for Baby Mendes, a girl that she and Patrick are expecting this November. In attendance was Miona, who took to Instagram to share a special moment she shared with Thais during the baby shower.

Miona shared two photos of herself and Thais in the post. The first snap showed Miona cradling Thais’ baby bump as the two put their arms around each other for a beautiful photo op.

In the second photo, Miona knelt down to plant a kiss on Thais’ baby bump as the mama-to-be smiled big for the camera.

“Im so proud of you, my girl!” Miona captioned the share. “We did so much in less than a year, moved to the US, got married, been on a reality tv, started our businesses and brands! AND NOW YOU ARE PREGNANT! 🥹”

She concluded her caption, “This unique journey we been on is something that will always have u connected! Can’t wait to meet our baby girl! Love you🤍.”

Thais took to the comments of Miona’s post to reciprocate the love. She wrote, “🥹 life surprises us so much!! So proud of you too.. you have amazing heart. Our connection is amazing from day one!! thanks for coming my friend love you 💝🤍”

Miona headed to Las Vegas for Thais’ pink-themed baby shower

Thais’ pink-themed baby shower was held over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was a beautifully appointed occasion to celebrate the impending birth of Baby Girl Mendes.

Thais and Patrick revealed during Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All that they were expecting their first child together. The news came along with another couple revealing they were also expecting their first child: Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer.

At the time of filming for the Tell All, Thais was 16 weeks along, having reached her second trimester. Thais recently shared that she’s six months along in her pregnancy and that she and Patrick are looking forward to expanding their family in just three short months.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.