Is it even possible for Miona Bell to take a bad picture? The 90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum continues to show her fans just how gorgeous she is.

Miona has found much success with her Miona Beauty line and has been heavily promoting her company on social media.

With her exotic look and photogenic nature, she’s the perfect candidate to market her brand, as the camera clearly loves her.

To kick off the weekend, Miona shared a post to Instagram in which she modeled a ponytail from her collection in a throwback photo.

In the snap, Miona looked stunning as she struck a pose while seated at a restaurant enjoying a fruity drink. The light hit Miona’s tanned skin in all the right places, highlighting her glistening glow.

Showcasing her impressive makeup skills, Miona showed off her makeup application skills with her perfectly filled and arched brows, highlighted cheekbones, winged eyeliner, and mauve-hued lip color.

90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell is bronzed and beautiful for summertime throwback

The former reality TV star sported a ponytail from her Miona Beauty line, slicked high atop her head and cascading down her toned shoulders. Her outfit accentuated her enviable physique with a low-cut halterneck crop top featuring a silver hoop closure and ruching at the hem.

She paired her top with two-toned jeans, adding a clear belt for a fun and fashionable vibe. Miona opted for gold hoop earrings, a gold wristwatch, and a French manicure on her acrylics to accessorize her look.

“Summer time ☀️❤️🥹,” Miona captioned her post, also detailing which ponytail she chose for the pic. “Im wearing @mionabeauty Flamingo Ponytail in color T1B/30 😻”

Plenty of her fans and followers gushed over her bronzed glow in the comments.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

As it turns out, Miona’s pic was a throwback from a trip to Greece. Answering one of her fans who asked whether she gets spray tans or uses tanning beds, Miona explained, “I never use any artificial tan, I just go out and tan, good tanning oil helps ❤ this was after I came back from greece.”

Miona finds success as an entrepreneur

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Miona has grown a large customer base with her Miona Beauty brand, which offers her signature ponytails as well as hair wax and wigs.

In addition, Miona showcases her talent as a makeup artist on her Miona Makeup Instagram page, where she’s accumulated 8,210 followers. She also runs a Poshmark page alongside her husband, Jibri Bell. The husband-and-wife duo also offers personalized videos on Cameo, charging $69 or $3 for a message.

Over on her and Jibri’s YouTube channel, @JibriandMiona, the Serbian-born beauty also showcases some of her other talents, including cooking. Miona has also recorded other fun videos, such as outfit challenges, and shared her first time trying American novelties such as Starbucks and Taco Bell.

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.