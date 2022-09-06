90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell in plunging pink crop top picks a ponytail

Miona Bell asked 90 Day Fiance fans which ponytail went best with her outfit. Pic credit: TLC

During her time on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Serbian native Miona Bell was known to wear big fake ponytails as part of her polished look.

The 25-year-old then launched her own ponytail line as the season was airing and has been heavily promoting her business through social media.

Most recently, Miona asked her 188k followers, “Which Ponytail do you prefer with this outfit?”

The video began with Miona without makeup while wearing a lounging-style outfit before the video with audio over it cut to Miona wearing a plunging pink crop top and hot pink skirt.

In the first part of the video, Miona had her hair sleeked back with a part down the middle and was rocking a long and braided ponytail that she described as”‘Braid Ponytail’ color 2.”

Miona then did a small jumping effect and the video cut to her in the same outfit, but with the next ponytail she had named, “‘Desert Ponytail ‘color 4.” It was much shorter than the braided look and appeared more fluffy and wavy.

Miona Bell and Jibri Bell moved out of South Dakota

At the Tell All for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Jibri and Miona revealed that they never went back to South Dakota after leaving for their wedding when they were not in a good place with Jibri’s parents.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jibri relayed that he and Miona were committed to traveling around and seeing different places but said they were stationed in Palm Springs, CA, for the time being.

In July, Miona shared a montage video of her and Jibri’s California travels and the fun they had been having.

Jibri and Miona Bell like to match their outfits

Jibri and Miona’s fashion is something they also became known for throughout their time on Season 9.

At one point, Jibri and Miona started matching their clothes on the show, and it is also apparent through their Instagram that they strive to match whenever possible.

As far as their personal styles when they are not matching, Miona has been accused of blackfishing for her ponytail, and heavy makeup looks.

Meanwhile, Jibri’s Tell All outfit led to him famously being dubbed “Spahkles” by his castmate Patrick Mendes’ brother, John McManus.

In any case, it is clear that Jibri and Miona both love to stand out with not only their style but also their behavior.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.