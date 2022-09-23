90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell in plunging crop top and tight jeans for Dubai throwback

Miona rocked a crop top and jeans for a throwback photo in Dubai. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell continues to showcase her flawless fashion sense and jaw-dropping figure, much to the delight of her fans.

Miona and her husband, Jibri Bell, caught 90 Day Fiance viewers’ attention when they joined the flagship series’ Season 9 cast.

Frequently donning colorful, matching outfits, Miona and Jibri are arguably one of the most fashionable couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Miona has carried her love of all things fashion and beauty into her personal and professional life. Previously working as a makeup artist in her home country Serbia, Miona now owns and operates her successful ponytail line, Miona Beauty.

The Southeastern European beauty recently showed off her beauty and style in a throwback photo shared by Jibri on Instagram.

Partaking in a fun Throwback Thursday share, Jibri captioned his post, “Throw back to our time in Dubai!!! We are getting the travel bug again!!! ✈️😄 Which country do you guys suggest visiting? Where should we go next?!”

In the pic, Miona posed, sandwiched between Jibri and a female friend, as they stood before a beautiful Dubai skyline at dusk.

For the snap, a younger Miona looked flawless as usual, sporting a side part and wearing her long, curly hair down. The 24-year-old reality TV star chose neutral makeup, emphasizing her glowing complexion and defined brows.

Showcasing her toned abs, Miona rocked a zip-up, white crop top with a flared collar, leaving it slightly unzipped. She paired the top with a matching pair of white jeans, which she accessorized with a gold belt and oversized hoop earrings. Miona’s closed-mouth smile topped off her look.

Jibri also showed off his sense of style, donning a backward ball cap, a colorfully printed button-down shirt, which he left open, and a pair of distressed jeans.

Miona continues to build her brand before welcoming kids with Jibri Bell

Miona has seen much success in her beauty line since filming ended on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Jibri has been her number-one supporter and often praises his wife on Instagram for her hard work.

While Miona and Jibri continue to build their brands, they’ve decided to wait before they expand their family. Miona recently told her Instagram followers that she wants to wait until she’s mentally, emotionally, and financially stable before adding any children to the mix.

