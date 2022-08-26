90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell in plunging corset top and cargo pants switches up her signature ponytail

Miona showed off her trendy fashion sense in a low-cut crop top and cargo pants. Pic credit: Jibri and Miona – 90 Day Fiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance Season 9 newcomer Miona Bell showed off her versatile fashion sense and switched up her ponytail style in a plunging corset top and cargo pants.

Miona proved to be possibly the most stylish cast member to emerge from Season 9 of the flagship series.

She and her husband, Jibri Bell, like to dress in matching outfits that are always eye-catching.

Despite her love of all things fashion and beauty, Miona has come under fire, namely by Jibri’s mom Mahala, for choosing ensembles deemed too skimpy by her mother-in-law.

However, the Serbian-born beauty has unapologetically proven that she can pull off any look and recently did just that while promoting her new signature ponytail line.

Taking to her Instagram, Miona plugged her ponytail line, Miona Beauty, as she showed off her incredible fashion sense and just as stunning physique.

The brunette reality TV star recorded herself modeling three different ponytails and opted for a casual yet sexy ensemble consisting of a black corset top with a plunging neckline paired with a pair of khaki-colored cargo pants. She kept her accessories simple, opting only for a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Miona Bell in plunging corset top models ponytails from her Miona Beauty line

The first ponytail that Miona modeled was her Flamingo style in a brunette shade with blonde Ombre tips.

For her second look, Miona modeled a her Dessert ponytail in a chocolate brown color with blonde highlights. For her third option, Miona went with her Mimi ponytail in a dark brown color with burgundy highlights

“Hi guys! Which of these ponytails is your favorite one? Love you guys❤️,” her caption read for the Instagram Reel.

Miona’s post received over 5,000 Likes and more than 200 comments. Some of her 179,000 followers took to the comments section to gush over her look, including some of her 90 Day Fiance castmates.

Miona’s 90 Day Fiance castmates gush over her look

Miona’s castmate Emily Bieberly wrote, “Hottie 😍😍😍,” while recording artist Matt U Johnson left two red-heart emojis to signify his appreciation for the post.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Also taking to the comments was Miona’s biggest supporter, her husband Jibri. He teased, “Dammmmmmm gurrrlllll can I get yo # numbaaaa?!?”

Once again, Miona has shown that she’s a multi-talented beauty, showcasing her entrepreneurial skills along with her striking good looks.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.