90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell in crop top shows off tiny waist

Miona Bell showcases new hair and a small waist. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell is keeping herself very busy these days promoting her hair company and she recently tested out a new hairstyle that her supporters are loving.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on social media clad in a belly-baring outfit although she wanted the focus to remain on her hair.

She opted for a white crop top that showed off her small waist, with a high neckline and a small banded detail below the bust.

She paired the simple white top with light green joggers while the greenery in the backdrop perfectly complemented the stylish outfit.

The Miona Beauty founder had both hands in her pockets as she utilized the natural lighting outside while giving a fierce look to the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She kept the accessories quite simple, only adding a rose gold watch on her left hand.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell rocks voluminous long curls

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the photo with her 209k followers to show off her luscious new hairstyle.

Miona just had her hair done and she admittedly loved the results, opting for voluminous waves that flowed down her shoulders and to her waist.

She also showcased a stunning ombre color that transitioned from dark roots to light shades of golden brown.

“I just looove long hair 😻 Im in the process of testing clip-in extensions for @mionabeauty and I can’t wait to share them with you guys!❤️ Thank you @vivalaae for always making my hair look amazing 🤩,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Miona’s makeup was also perfectly done to match her new hair as she added bronzer to her cheeks and gold tones on her eyelids.

She sported thick, neat eyebrows, long lashes, and lined lips with nude lipstick.

Miona Bell promotes Miona Beauty

The 90 Day fiance star had a successful year after starting up her company Miona Beauty.

She has shared several videos while out sending off the mounds of packages ordered on her website. A few months ago, Miona revealed that she was able to purchase her dream car, a Porsche, thanks to the success of her business in less than a year.

The company sells synthetic ponytails, wigs, and other beauty products and it seems people are really loving Miona’s brand.

She recently posted a video snapshot of her year in review and noted that she was excited to see what the new year will bring.

“How will you know if you never try? So proud of success @mionabeauty had in 2022! 🤍 Looking forward to 2023!🥰,” wrote Miona.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.