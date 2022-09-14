90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell goes green in plunging bodysuit and dramatic pigtails

Miona Bell wears embellished pigtails in a new photo. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell has been fielding criticism for the last few days after she showed off her brand new Porsche, but she’s not letting any of that affect her life.

It’s back to business for the 90 Day Fiance star, who rocked a new hairstyle while dressed in a plunging green bodysuit as she promoted her line of ponytails.

Since launching her company less than a year ago, Miona has been cashing in from an overwhelming amount of orders, so much in fact that she was just able to purchase herself a fancy new car.

The Serbian native displayed the new ride on social media and claimed it was her hard work that led to her quick success in business as she didn’t get help from anyone.

However, people were quick to remind Miona that her presence on the TLC show contributed significantly to her booming business.

Miona refused to accept that, and she later clapped back and told her critics they needed to stop finding excuses and simply work harder instead of trash-talking her in the comments.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell goes green in a plunging outfit and pigtails

The 90 Day Fiance star is back to work now that she has an expensive vehicle to maintain after purchasing the new Porsche.

Miona shared a post to promote her ponytails and showed off a quirky new hairstyle.

This time she departed from the popular high ponytail that she’s become known for and instead had her hair in a pigtail style. She accessorized the style with several hair gems placed down the center and on her forehead.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Miona wore a plunging green bodysuit and had both hands on the top of her head as she struck a stylish pose for the photo.

“Pigtails with two “Flamingo Ponytails” from @mionabeauty 💚 you can add hair gems, like I did, for even more interesting hairstyle,” Miona captioned her Instagram post.

Miona Bell shows off her makeup skills in a new photo

The 90 Day Fiance star was a makeup artist before her stint on the show, so it’s no surprise that she’s forging a path in the beauty industry.

Miona displayed her makeup skills in the photo, matching her look with her bright green outfit. She created a cat-eye effect with neon green eyeshadow, bold brows, and overdrawn lips which tied the entire look together.

The reality TV personality also had bronzer on her cheeks and she wore large hoop earrings to complete the green ensemble.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.