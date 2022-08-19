90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell explains why she has a ‘special bond’ with her wedding dress

Miona explained how she knew her wedding dress was “the one.” Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell explained how she knew her wedding dress was “the one” and told her fans that she shares a “special bond” with it.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to Miona and Jibri Bell, along with six other couples who found love with a foreign partner.

Miona, a native of Serbia, met her husband, Jibri, while he was touring with his band, Black Serbs, in her home country and Miona attended the concert.

Arguably the most vibrant couple from the Season 9 cast, Miona and Jibri love to express themselves through their fashion choices, which have come under fire this season.

However, that hasn’t stopped Miona from continuing to wow her fans with her high-fashion outfits, hairstyles, and makeup looks, including her dress for her wedding day.

Miona and Jibri’s wedding took place in Joshua Tree, California where Jibri’s grandmother performed their ceremony in the desert. Although no guests were present, other than their friend and trusty sidekick, Igor, Miona still went all out with her look and the décor for her and Jibri’s big day.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell shares gorgeous photos of her wedding gown

Miona’s one-of-a-kind dress fit her like a glove and was the perfect choice for the Southeastern European beauty, reflecting her unique style and accentuating her beauty.

The 25-year-old makeup artist took to Instagram this week to pay homage to her dress and explained how she knew it was the one for her, after a string of bad luck.

Miona’s post included two gorgeous photos of her posing in her gown, one taken outdoors and one taken indoors. The first photo gave viewers a look at her intricately-designed gown, with its detached, lacy pouf sleeves and sweetheart neckline on its bodice. The gown was fitted at the waist with a mermaid cut, its tulle flowing behind her on the train.

Miona shared a mirror selfie in the second slide, her beautiful gown on display, as well as one of her Miona Beauty ponytails and a pair of simple diamond drop earrings.

Miona shares ‘special bond’ with her wedding dress, explains how she knew it was ‘the one’

“This wedding dress and I have a special bond 🥰” Miona captioned her post before explaining, “One night month before our wedding Jibri and I were driving home. At that point I tried about 20 dresses but none of them made me feel like they are the right choice, so I was kinda desperate thinking I will not find that dress I always dreamed of.”

“Luckily the same night my designer sent me picture of this dress he designed and I immediately fell in love with it! It was just that feeling when you know that dress is THE ONE,” Miona concluded her caption.

90 Day Fiance viewers can catch more of Miona and Jibri one more time as they appear on Part 2 of The Couples Tell All this Sunday.

Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, August 21 at 8/7c on TLC.