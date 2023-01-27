90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell claps back at ‘rude’ fan who asks why she never wears her natural hair

90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell always manages to look fantastic, and she doesn’t feel she needs to explain to anyone why she chooses to look the way she does.

90 Day Fiance viewers learned early on that Miona takes her love of fashion and beauty very seriously.

Although she no longer films for TLC, Miona still continues to share her passion with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

Miona is usually glammed up in perfectly-applied makeup, flawlessly-styled hair, and the latest fashion trends, and overall, her fans and followers gush over her jaw-dropping looks.

However, Miona recently defended herself when a curious Instagram follower questioned her hair choices.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miona owns a successful beauty brand, Miona Beauty, which offers her signature ponytails as well as recently-added wigs and hair wax. Her fans are used to seeing her typically wearing her line’s ponytails, and it’s become her trademark look.

During a recent Q&A in her Instagram Stories, Miona was asked why she never sports her natural hair.

Miona Bell responds to ‘rude’ fan who questions her hairstyle choices: ‘Because I want to’

Miona responded with a video recording, beginning by showing her gratitude to her fan, who noted that her natural hair is “gorgeous.”

“I’m gonna say thank you, first of all, but then I’m also gonna say something that I noticed, especially since I’m in this show,” Miona began.

The Serbian-born beauty continued, noting that a lot of people ask her why she chooses to fashion herself a certain way and often suggest other methods of dressing, wearing her hair, and applying her makeup.

“My parents always taught me not to ask these kinds of questions, and I never did,” Miona continued. “I’m just never interested in why the person is doing their hair like that or makeup like that… I’m like, if they’re enjoying it, I’m so happy.’ I’m never gonna ask them anything because there’s no answer to that question.”

Miona concluded her video by rhetorically asking, “What would be the answer? Because I like it? Because I want to do it? Because this is me? Like, I don’t know how to answer these types of questions really, and I think that they’re borderline rude…”

Miona receives criticism from mother-in-law, 90 Day Fiance trolls

Miona is no stranger to criticism of her appearance. During her time on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Miona came under fire from her husband Jibri Bell’s mom, Mahala, who felt she dressed too scantily.

Miona didn’t back down when Mahala confronted her, however. She defended the way she chose to dress, saying, “‘F**k you’ to everybody who thinks that I can’t do whatever I want with my body.”

Not only did her mother-in-law critique her fashion choices, but her critics on social media have too. When Miona posed in a lingerie set on Instagram, she found herself on the defensive once again.

After her critics sent her DMs telling her the post wasn’t “classy” and urged her to cover up, Miona clapped back with a lengthy response in her Instagram Stories. The former TLC star sent a succinct message to her haters.

“We have been given our bodies to love & enjoy, why hide it, why not express it If you feel that way?” Miona wrote, unapologetically adding, “… and I’m not sorry for it.”

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.