90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell begs critics to stop asking her if she’s pregnant

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell had a longwinded message for people who continue to ask her whether or not she’s pregnant.

Miona has been asked quite a bit lately whether or not she’s expecting a child with her 90 Day Fiance husband, Jibri Bell.

So much, in fact, that she felt the need to clear the air and beg critics to stop asking her about having babies.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Serbian beauty recorded herself outside with a message for her followers.

Above her head, Miona added a caption that read, “Some people need to learn to stop asking women are they pregnant 🛑.”

The TLC star began her video pleading with her followers, “Can you all please learn to stop asking people are they pregnant?”

Miona went on to tell her fans and critics that even posting a hair tutorial only showing her face on social media prompts curious people to ask why her cheeks look fuller, insinuating that it’s related pregnancy weight gain.

“Is it hard to understand that I do not wish to be a mother right now?” she continued, adding that people shouldn’t be asking such a question, especially to someone they know nothing about.

Miona pointed out that perhaps the people they ask about being pregnant are struggling to have a child and they could potentially be hurt by such a question.

“Like, I do not understand. Is my purpose on this earth to be a mother and only [be a] mother and there is nothing else? Is the only purpose of my marriage creating a child ASAP?”

Miona is working on her career and her finances before welcoming any babies

Last month, Miona addressed her fans during an IG Q&A and talked about her plans to have babies with Jibri. According to Miona, she wants to focus on her financial situation first and prepare herself mentally and physically before taking on such a big responsibility.

Since her appearance on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Miona has been working hard to get closer to her financial goals. She launched her signature ponytail line, Miona Beauty, over the summer, which has been a successful business venture for the reality TV star.

After only one year in America, in addition to selling her ponytails, Miona has found success as a makeup artist based out of Palm Springs, California, where she resides with Jibri.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.