90 Day Fiance: Miona and Jibri Bell celebrate three-year dating anniversary

90 Day Fiance couple Jibri and Miona Bell recently celebrated their third anniversary.

Jibri and Miona comprise one of the new couples to join the flagship series for Season 9.

The couple, who has become known for their attention-grabbing behavior off screen, recently celebrated their three-year dating anniversary.

Jibri and Miona Bell celebrate three-year dating anniversary

Miona first took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she and Jibri celebrated their milestone on June 26, telling her followers on social media, “When is your dating/marriage anniversary guys?! On 26th of June we celebrated our dating anniversary!”

“Jibri made a surprise for me, you can see it in our YT channel on our anniversary video that’s going to be out tomorrow!❤️” she concluded the caption of her Instagram post.

In a subsequent post, Miona shared a video of herself and Jibri in the car on their way to their anniversary dinner. She captioned the Instagram share, “Our anniversary night and gift Jibri gave me 💝”

In the video, Jibri said, “We’re not perfect, but we’re doing our best,” and told Miona, “I love you and I appreciate you,” before presenting her with a surprise gift. Keeping with their blue theme for the week as they celebrate their dating anniversary, Jibri pulled a blue-wrapped box from the backseat and handed it to Miona.

Inside the box was a pair of Nike athletic shoes, which Miona loved, as she was genuinely surprised by the gift. The couple then told their fans to head over to their YouTube channel, Jibri and Miona – 90 Day Fiancé, where they detailed their dinner plans for the evening.

The photogenic couple – rumored to have tied the knot years ago – headed to Palm Springs, California, to dine at Mr. Lyons Steakhouse. Miona stopped to pose in front of the restaurant’s sign before they headed in, telling Jibri as he filmed, “We’re going to Marilyn Monroe’s restaurant. I’m so happy!”

Jibri and Miona shared some footage from inside the restaurant as they sipped cocktails and dined on their delicious-looking food.

Jibri and Miona’s 90 Day Fiance storyline

This season on 90 Day Fiance, the newbie couple has faced plenty of challenges as they navigated bringing Miona to the U.S. on a K-1 visa while living with Jibri’s parents. Miona butted heads often with Jibri’s mom, who disagreed with her future daughter-in-law’s skimpy wardrobe choices. Jibri’s parents recently showed concern that Miona might be too controlling for their son.

Despite the family tensions, Jibri and Miona don’t seem to have any issues in their relationship and seem to be as happy as ever together.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.