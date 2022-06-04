90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist selling the home he once lived in with Natalie

Mike Youngquist is ready to sell the Washington home he shared with his ex, Natalie. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Youngquist has been making some big changes in his life recently. Since the 90 Day Fiance star split from his ex-wife, Natalie, he’s made it his goal to live his life to the fullest.

As he starts a new chapter in his life as a single man, Mike has decided to sell his home in Sequim, Washington. Part of the decision to sell is because Mike will be spending more time in Seattle for his job.

Mike is hoping the change of scenery and new home will help him move on from his time with Natalie. The two endured a nasty separation and it seems that Mike is ready for a fresh start.

Mike’s home was featured on 90 Day Fiance

Viewers may recall getting a short tour of Mike’s home when he welcomed Natalie to Washington. The modest home was tucked away in the woods and part of Mike’s huge farm.

According to reports by In Touch, the property is listed as a two-bedroom, one bathroom home that’s just over 960 square feet.

The home sits on over 27 acres of land that include two pastures, a covered gazebo, and a pond. The description for the listing on Zillow also states that the property is close to trails for horseback riding, hiking, and off-road recreational vehicles. The price for the home is set at $675,000.

Mike shared this house with Natalie for the brief time the two were together. When she arrived in the US, Natalie had a hard time adjusting to rural living and did not feel comfortable being so isolated from most of the public.

Natalie tried to convince Mike to move to a bigger city and hoped to live in a hi-rise condo or bigger home. That wasn’t Mike’s dream, and the two often fought over their living arrangements.

Although Mike is ready to let go of his home, he has not made any permanent housing plans for the future. During his time on 90 Day Diaries, he revealed that he will continue to split his time between Seattle and Sequim.

Mike is focused on living life to the fullest

Since his split from Natalie, Mike has shared that he wants to take advantage of every opportunity to enjoy his life. He admits his relationship with Natalie took a toll on him. Now as a single man again, he wants to live life to the fullest.

He has shared he wants to live with no regrets and is attempting to be more spontaneous. He recently took a solo trip to London, which he decided to do with little planning.

Mike has also encouraged his followers on social media to do all the things they’ve always dreamed of doing. He is currently checking things off his bucket list and tells his fans to live their lives to the fullest and to not hold anything back.

Currently, Mike remains singles as his divorce to Natalie is being finalized. He is focused on traveling, his career, and enjoying spending time with his friends and family.

