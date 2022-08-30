90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist is dating another reality TV star after split from Natalie Mordovtseva

Mike Youngquist gets cozy with a new woman. Pic credit: @marciabrazil/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Mike Youngquist is dating another reality TV star following his split from estranged wife Natalie Mordovtseva.

Mike has been getting cozy with Marcia “Brazil” Alves, a former contestant from the VH1 reality show Rock of Love with Bret Michaels.

Marcia has shared photos on social media of herself and Mike spending quality time together, and earlier this month, they enjoyed a weekend in Las Vegas.

If you need further proof that the two are together, many of Marcia’s friends and followers have also commented on her post, referring to her and Mike as a couple. She has liked and responded to the comments without denying that they are together.

Interestingly though, Mike recently sparked reconciliation rumors with Natalie after the trailer for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life was released.

In the clip, Natalie showed up at Mike’s door with flowers as he greeted her with an embrace. The video seemed to tease a reconciliation but now we know that’s not the case.

Mike Youngquist is dating VH1 alum, Marcia Alves

In Touch spoke with Howard Wood — a representative for both the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star and Marcia Alves — who shared details on their relationship.

“I can only say that Mike and Marcia enjoy the time they spend together,” he said. “They are both my clients… Marcia since the Rock of Love days, and coincidentally, Mike is also a client. They both are extremely busy professionally, and when they have the time to see each other, they do.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Another source also told the media outlet that “[Mike and Marcia] are seeing each other.”

The insider also commented on a recent post that Natalie shared on Instagram of her and Mike, further fueling the reconciliation rumors.

“I have no idea why Natalie is posting old photos of them together,” said the source. “Seems like she only does that when she sees that [Mike and Marcia] are together. All I can say is that he is not with [Natalie].”

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist and his new girlfriend enjoy a weekend in Vegas

Mike and his new girlfriend enjoyed a weekend in Vegas earlier this month and the two looked very happy in the photos posted by Marcia on Instagram.

One photo showed the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star lounging in the pool with Marcia as they smiled for the camera.

Another image showed them standing under the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign as the former VH1 star wrapped her arms around Mike.

There were several other pictures in the post that proves the pair has gotten very close, but so far, Mike has not posted any photos of Marcia on his Instagram page.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.