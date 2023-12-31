90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist files for divorce from Natalie Mordovtseva

After three years of marriage, Mike Youngquist has filed to dissolve his marriage to Natalie Mordovtseva.

The couple was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 7 of the flagship series.

Their rocky relationship played out on TLC, and many were skeptical about their romance lasting long-term, given their frequent disagreements.

After leaving 90 Day Fiance fans wondering about the state of their estranged marriage, Monsters and Critics can now confirm that Mike has officially filed for divorce.

Per Clallam County, Washington’s online portal court docket, Mike filed to dissolve his and Natalie’s marriage earlier this month.

Mike, 37, filed for a Dissolution of Marriage with No Children on December 5, 2023, from Natalie, 38.

Mike and Natalie split after being married less than a year and have been estranged ever since.

They decided to go their separate ways in March 2021, as confirmed by Mike’s uncle, Beau Lawrence.

Interestingly, Natalie had nothing but nice things to say about Mike earlier this year and even admitted that she would consider reconciling with the Sequim, Washington native.

During an episode of the podcast The Sarah Fraser Show, Natalie said, “Mike is a very good guy, he’s very stable, and I don’t want to be alone.”

Then, during the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All, Natalie took Mike’s side once again when she told her castmates and viewers that she was choosing to stay with him despite their ongoing differences.

So, what drove Mike and Natalie apart? Where do we begin…

Mike and Natalie began seeing other people during their estranged marriage

Natalie, a native of Ukraine, didn’t take well to living in rural Sequim on Mike’s ranch, and she butted heads big time with his mom, Trish.

In addition, Natalie and Mike had opposite views on religion, eating meat, drinking alcohol, and just about everything else imaginable.

Their fights became so frequent and intense that, at one point, Mike called off their wedding.

However, the couple decided to go through with tying the knot just hours before Natalie’s K-1 visa expired.

Following their split, Natalie relocated to Florida, where she met her now ex-boyfriend, Josh Weinstein.

TLC’s cameras documented Natalie’s quest to find love again when she joined the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life.

While Natalie tested the waters, Mike began seeing someone else, too. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mike fell for another fellow reality TV star, Marcia Alves.

Mike and Marcia were first spotted spending time together in 2021, and things got serious quickly between the two.

Eventually, their long-distance relationship became too much to handle, and they called it quits.

Mike has a new leading lady in his life

These days, Natalie hasn’t mentioned much about her relationship status, but Mike unveiled another new woman in his life earlier this summer.

It appears that as of December 1, 2023, Mike and his lady love are still going strong.

Mike posted a Reel including footage of himself and the mystery brunette spending some time together.

In the caption of the post, Mike wrote, “Missing my sugar so much I love you baby always♾️🍉❤️😘.”

