90 Day Fiance: Mike opens up about split with Ximena says she returned his engagement ring and gifts

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers saw Mike and Ximena’s breakup coming a mile away, and it finally happened in the latest episode.

After the scene aired last night, Mike went live on Instagram to talk about the split and revealed that Ximena returned the engagement ring and other items he had purchased for her. However, there were many other items that Mike could not take back to the U.S from Colombia despite insisting that Ximena return everything.

Things came to a head between the formerly engaged couple in the last episode, and not surprisingly, Ximena finally broke up with Mike and called off their engagement.

Mike says Ximena returned her engagement ring and other items after their split

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star didn’t take his breakup with Ximena well, and more of that will play out in the coming weeks. After accusing his then-fiance of acting differently towards him, the Colombian native broke up with Mike and told him to pack up and leave.

However, Mike retorted by telling Ximena that he wanted her to return everything that he had purchased for her throughout their relationship. Realistically Mike couldn’t possibly take the furniture, appliances, and other large purchases back to New York with him, but he did make the request in a moment of anger.

Mike opened up more about that during an Instagram Live with his friend Nelcy, who’s also been featured on the show.

“So what were you planning on doing, on taking everything back,” said Nelcy laughingly. “Taking the bed, the furniture, the dishwashing machine, the refrigerator back to New York?”

“No, she can have [them],” responded Mike, who then noted that Ximena “actually gave me back the rings.”

He said that she also returned “gifts – like there was a computer – things like that.”

Nelcy says she was worried about Mike’s mental health

Mike’s friend Nelcy quickly became a fan-favorite after she tried to talk sense into Mike and urged him to return home.

In a previous episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Nelcy was asked to translate for Mike and Ximena so that he could understand her issues with their relationship.

However, during the live video, Nelcy explained why she didn’t tell Mike everything Ximena said.

“I didn’t translate everything that she said word by word because…my main goal was not to hurt Mikey at the time,” admitted Nelcy.

“I was worried about him mentally because there was so much going on…” she added. “I just think that it wasn’t going to be a nice time for him to be having to deal with that, so I just said it in a nice way.”

