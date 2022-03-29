90 Day Fiance: Mike Berk talks mental health, says ‘everyone has their breaking point’

Mike Berk opened up to his fans about mental health. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk got candid about mental health with his fans.

Mike was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers this season along with his Colombian love interest-turned fiancée, Ximena Morales.

The 34-year-old New York native was crushed and angry during the last episode of Before the 90 Days when Ximena ended things with him and told him he couldn’t stay at her house.

Mike Berk shares message about ‘long-lasting’ effects of ridicule and abuse

Following the episode, Mike took to his Instagram Stories where he shared a message with his fans about mental health and the negative effects of social media on those in the limelight.

“Mental health is real and everyone has a breaking point,” Mike wrote. “All the memes and internet jokes have lasting effects.”

Although Mike didn’t specify if he was speaking about himself or making a generalized statement, he went on to talk about the long-lasting effects of deriding comments.

Mike added, “We need to stop pretending that people can take ridicule and abuse all day everyday nonstop on blogs, socials, TV, and [that] articles wont break anyone down on a long enough timeline.”

Mike has faced ridicule from 90 Day Fiance viewers and Ximena

Assuming Mike was referring to himself, he’s faced plenty of ridicule online, as well as from Ximena. After the latest episode showed Mike refusing to accept that Ximena broke up with him and his insistence on staying in her home, 90 Day Fiance viewers lost some respect for him.

Amid his and Ximena’s rocky relationship playing out on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Ximena came out with scathing abuse allegations. She alleged that he “hit and scratched” her during an argument in which he also tried to snatch her phone from her.

Despite their rocky relationship and Ximena flat-out admitting that she no longer loved him, Mike is still clinging to hope.

In a recent interview, Mike admitted that he would still like to try IVF with Ximena, even though she revealed that she had her tubes burned and is unable to get pregnant.

Citing a close connection with Ximena’s family as part of his reason for wanting to try and make things work, Mike said, “I really want to make it work for the kids. So, I’m just praying for the rockiness to be over.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.