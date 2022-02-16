90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen talks ’emotional pain,’ claims Juliana Custodio was ‘having an affair’

90 Day Fiance alum Michael Jessen slams his ex-wife Juliana Custodio. Pic credit: You’reSoLazy/YouTube/TLC

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen is speaking his truth following his split from Brazilian model, Juliana Custodio.

The father-of-two kept things cordial following the news of the marriage ending but it’s clear things have changed as he’s shedding messy details about Juliana that include calling her a “gold digger” and “opportunist.”

While his ex is currently loved-up, expecting her first child with boyfriend Ben Obscura, Michael is talking about the “emotional pain” of the split.

Claiming his ex-wife was “having an affair” during their marriage, the Connecticut resident took to an impassioned interview with the Youtube channel, You’re So Lazy, to discuss his recent separation.

Michael Jessen claims Juliana Custodio was “having an affair”

Detailing that Juliana left on good terms to Europe for some modeling jobs, “There was no presumption or discussion that we were even taking time off,” Michael told the camera. “She was going to come back.”

“By early or even mid-August, for some reason or another, things were just really bad. Something happened,” the 44-year-old illustrated of their changing dynamic. “Juliana runs off. She lands in Germany. She gets pregnant a few weeks after.”

Calling her “untruthful” about the details of her pregnancy, Michael questioned her timeline. Contesting any idea that this was a planned pregnancy, he accused his ex of “doing a lot to shape her story in a way that keeps her image going.”

Naming his reputation and his kids a “casualty”, Michael added, “She has said a lot of very untrue first of all, and unkind things about myself especially.”

Explaining that he “cornered her into admitting she was seeing someone else” days before their second wedding anniversary in October 2021, it was a cozy trip to Berlin that began to set off red flags.

Noting that no other friends were tagged in her photos, it was obvious she was there with a romantic partner.

“They’re presenting it as if it just some wonderful, amazing love story come true. Truth is, he got a married 25-year-old Brazilian woman pregnant,” Michael concluded.

It is noted that Monsters & Critics first reported rumors of a possible separation back in September 2021 after the South American native asked people to stop asking if she was married on TikTok.

Juliana Custodio files for divorce of Michael Jessen on Valentine’s Day

Making the separation even more official, Juliana twists the knife a little further by choosing to file for divorce from Michael on Valentine’s Day.

The filing happened in Bridgeport, CT, with the 25-year-old formally requesting a “dissolution of marriage.”

Her attorney also gave a statement to the publication noting, “Juliana is looking forward to her next chapter and putting this behind her as amicably as possible.”

Recently sharing her gender reveal to fans, Juliana and Ben announced they are expecting a boy.

