90 Day Fiance: Michael Ilesanmi cheats on Angela Deem with a younger woman

Angela discovered that Michael was unfaithful to her. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem‘s worst fear is realized during Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when she discovers that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, has been cheating on her.

Angela has expressed that she isn’t okay with Michael having Instagram because she believes he’s using it to talk to other women.

During a preview clip from the December 18 episode, Angela reveals to producers that she was right about her suspicions all along.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the December 18 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Although Angela says she left Nigeria on a happy note after her recent visit, producers notice that something seems to be bothering her and ask her what’s wrong.

That’s when Angela drops the bombshell that Michael was unfaithful and involved in a relationship with a woman on Instagram for two months.

“Michael’s [been] cheatin’ on me,” Angela reveals.

“They’ve been talking the whole time we’ve been fighting,” Angela tells producers in the clip. Angela found out about the affair through a friend, who sent texts with receipts, including screenshots and voice recordings.

Angela shared one of the voice notes, in which Michael tells the 31-year-old mystery woman, “I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. Okay? Just trust me, please. Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, okay? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you.”

Before the recording ends, Michael can be heard making kissing sounds.

Angela is admittedly brokenhearted, adding, “I didn’t deserve this.”

Despite some rough patches during her visit to Nigeria, Angela and Michael were getting along well, and she was looking forward to starting their lives together as husband and wife in the United States.

Upon her return to the U.S., Angela and Michael were on the phone with each other “24/7,” just like old times, so the news came as an even bigger shock to her.

Angela and Michael share a tumultuous relationship history

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Angela and Michael’s tumultuous relationship since Season 2 of Before the 90 Days. Despite a 20-year age gap, living more than 5,000 miles away from each other, and her family’s skepticism, the two gave their relationship a shot.

Throughout their unlikely romance, Angela and Michael have dealt with their fair share of issues, but could infidelity be the straw that breaks the camel’s back?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.