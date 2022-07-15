90 Day Fiance: Memphis wears off-the-shoulder bikini, says red is her color

Memphis proved that red is “her color” in an off-the-shoulder bikini. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Memphis Smith proved to her fans that red is, indeed, her color.

Since appearing alongside Hamza Moknii on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Memphis has amassed quite the following on social media.

The Michigan-based nurse practitioner touts herself as a digital creator in her Instagram bio and says she uses her experiences “to build awareness and empower others.”

Memphis’ latest share in her Instagram Stories was a form of encouragement, as she demonstrated some self-love in a cute, ruffled two-piece.

Memphis shared a selfie in which she posed in a red, off-the-shoulder bikini top paired with matching bottoms with a white background and red palm trees as the design. Memphis’ swimsuit choice showed just enough skin to keep the selfie tasteful, and the shade of red brought out the glow in her flawless skin.

“I think red is my color 🤫😍🥰,” she captioned the photo, giving a close-mouthed smile to the camera as she held back her new butterfly locs with one hand.

In a second snap, Memphis showed off her bright white smile as she turned towards the camera, revealing her shoulder tattoo and a simple circle-pendant necklace with just a hint of cleavage, looking fresh-faced and confident.

Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance star likes to change up her look

Memphis seems to have found her color — just this week, the 34-year-old mom of three shared another swimsuit selfie, again sporting a crimson color and showing off her trim figure and enviable curves in a belted one-piece. She included a message of body positivity with her photos, telling her followers: “No words can describe when you embrace all of your flaws and walk like no one else is there! To all the women and men out there be unapologetically you!”

Memphis has shared several different looks in recent months, changing up her hair color and style. During her time on the show, 90 Day Fiance viewers came to know Memphis for the long, straight wigs she often wore.

Since filming ended, Memphis has played around with natural hair, short blonde hair, and now her butterfly locs, proving that she can pull off any look and still look stunning.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.