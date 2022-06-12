90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith wants to help mothers affected by the baby formula shortage

Memphis is ready to help moms in need during the baby formula shortage. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith is ready to use her skills and knowledge as a nurse to help struggling mothers who can’t provide formula for their babies.

With the baby formula shortage that’s happening, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star wants to help those who need it find ways to keep their babies fed.

With 3 children of her own, Memphis knows what it’s like to want to give children the best. During this crucial time, she is offering moms information on how to navigate the formula shortage and the best practices to overcome obstacles faced with trying to breastfeed.

Memphis is hosting a discussion for moms

The reality star recently took to social media to remind her followers that she is a licensed and trained medical professional. Memphis has been working as a nurse for years and is getting back to her roots to help moms in need.

She posted that she will be hosting a chat where she’ll be discussing the ongoing baby formula shortage, how it impacts parents, and some options for moms who may not be experienced in or have not considered breastfeeding.

In her post, Memphis wrote, “Are you a mommy that has been or will be affected by the baby formula shortage we are currently facing? If so, I have received messages, calls and requests for tips and ideas.”

She goes on to say, “As a recent mother again and a medical professional, I have experience in labor, delivery, maternal, newborn, lactation, and postpartum care. Mother’s milk breastmilk is considered the best option for babies.”

According to Memphis, the discussion is to provide information and discuss techniques for breastfeeding. She will also provide tips and resources she has accumulated since working as a nurse.

Memphis also wanted her followers to know this should not be a replacement for anyone experiencing a medical emergency or serious condition. She provided a disclaimer on her post stating, “The information in our LetsTalk discussions is not intended to provide medical advice. Our talks are intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.”

Memphis has moved on from Hamza

Since Memphis and Hamza dropped the bombshell that they have a daughter together, they have struggled to find ways to coparent their child.

Memphis has made it clear that their relationship is over. Meanwhile, Hamza has started a new chapter of his life now living in Chicago. He often shares with his followers that he has not seen his daughter and misses her.

Some fans are starting to side more with Memphis and questioning why Hamza would move so far from his daughter, then complain about not seeing her. Others still believe Memphis is to blame for the couple’s downfall and even still question is Hamza is the biological father of her child.

Memphis seems to have decided to focus on her children and not give her relationship with Hamza any more attention. She has scrubbed her social media of any traces of him and no longer addresses their relationship in her posts.

Although they are separated, many fans hope they can work out an agreement to sensibly co-parent their daughter.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.