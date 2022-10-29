90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith shows off new hairdo as she spends time with family

Memphis Smith debuts a new hairstyle while on a family trip. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis Smith is taking some time to enjoy her family as she continues to pull back from social media.

Recently, she shared a pic of herself enjoying some quality time with relatives while showing off her new hairstyle.

A post to her Instagram Stories showed Memphis enjoying some down time and hanging out with her family members.

She tagged the location showing that she traveled from her home in Michigan to Gary, Indiana. She wrote, “Love spending time with family” as she posed with a female relative.

In the pic, Memphis also modeled her stylish new hairdo which are waist-length faux-locks. The style gives the look of traditional dreadlocks, but mainly uses synthetic hair which is added to a person’s natural hair to achieve the look.

Wearing a black shirt and plaid pants, Memphis and her family member smiled as they stood in the sun and captured the sweet moment.

90 Day Fiance star Memphis Smith enjoys family time

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star made a declaration that she would be less active online after constantly being criticized for her actions following her appearance on the show.

Memphis poses with a family member during a recent trip. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

And when her separation from Hamza Moknii became public knowledge, the nurse practitioner decided she didn’t want strangers involved in her business anymore.

She scrubbed her social media of any posts related to her relationship, addressed trolls for their mean comments, and reminded the 90 Day fandom that what’s seen on TV is only a glimpse of her life.

However, Memphis does drop in on Instagram every so often to let her fans know that she’s doing well and enjoying her busy life.

Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii share a daughter together

On the finale episode of Before the 90 Days, it was revealed that Memphis was pregnant with Hamza’s child. When the Tell All aired, the couple confirmed that Memphis had given birth to a girl. The baby is the first for Hamza and the third for Memphis

While the two seemed happy to be newlyweds and to share a daughter, the moment was short-lived. Months after their child’s birth, their separation happened and Hamza revealed he moved to Chicago.

Since then, they have been in a nasty custody war where Hamza has claimed multiple times that Memphis will not let him see their child. He also revealed that he would not be present to celebrate her first birthday which recently passed.

Memphis has not acknowledged Hamza’s claims and is determined to not speak on their issues publicly anymore. She has, however, shot down accusations that she has lost custody of her kids and says she is working to protect them from critics online.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.