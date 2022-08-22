90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith sends birthday message to friend Jasmine Pineda

Jasmine Pineda celebrates turning 36. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith shared a sweet birthday post for her former castmate Jasmine Pineda on social media.

The two women have become quite close since their time on the show as they both faced harsh criticisms from viewers regarding their behavior.

Memphis and Jasmine’s shared experience strengthened their bond, and their friendship has blossomed since then.

They continue to support each other from afar since Memphis lives in the U.S and Jasmine still resides in Panama.

However, despite the distance, the friends keep in touch on Facetime, and Mephis recently shared s screenshot of one of their video calls along with a message for the birthday girl.

Memphis wasn’t the only one sending love to Jasmine as she turned 36; her fiance Gino Palazzolo also had a message for her. He posted a cute photo of himself and Jasmine as characters from the famous cartoon The Simpsons, along with a sweet note.

Memphis Smith shares birthday message for Jasmine Pineda

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a screenshot with Jasmine, who is currently enjoying Colombia with her younger sister.

The photo showed Memphis in a headwrap and glasses while Jasmine appeared to be in a doctor’s office with a hairnet covering her head.

“Happy Birthday to this young lady. Remembering all of our daytime meetings ❤️ Enjoy your birthday 🥳💜 @jasminepanama.”

Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Gino Palazzolo also posted a message and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life Jasmine! 💙💙😍🇵🇦 I’m blessed to have you in my life. Have wonderful birthday! 🎊🎉 .”

“This is special Simpson art done by @turn.me.yellow thanks so much for making this for Jasmine and I. We love it! 😍.” he added.

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda stuns in birthday photo

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a stunning photo on Instagram in honor of her birthday. She wore a plunging Fuschia top with a layered necklace.

Jasmine had her long hair worn in the middle with loose waves and went glam with her makeup showing off long lashes and a light shade of pink lipstick. She also had a few words to share.

“Keep up! No matter what may happen in your life! The most powerful creature in the world is you. Nobody could experience what you experienced this year,” wrote Jasmine.

“Despite all problems – you survived – you are still a hero of your own story! Today I want to be grateful for a life spent in grace and favor as I celebrate the most special day of my life. Happy birthday to myself! she continued. “💕Thank you so much for all your love and support! -Welcome 36! 🥳.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.