90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith says she’s a ‘survivor and queen’ in birthday post

Memphis Smith celebrates her birthday with a special message to herself. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis Smith recently took a moment to give herself a shoutout on her birthday.

The Before the 90 Days star celebrated turning a year older by reflecting on what she’s been through and encouraging herself for what’s to come.

Viewers watched Memphis fall in love with Hamza Moknii as they navigated their long-distance romance.

When Memphis finally traveled to meet Hamza face-to-face, they immediately noticed the cracks in their relationship. However, that didn’t stop the two from getting married and having a baby together.

Sadly, their marriage didn’t work out as they planned, and the two are now separated.

Amid the drama with her estranged husband, Memphis has decided to focus her energy on raising her kids and enjoying every moment of her life.

Memphis Smith reflects on the last year of her life as she celebrates her birthday

Recently, Memphis shared a video on Instagram hyping herself up for her birthday. The video included a collection of pics of herself as she celebrates getting older.

In her caption, she wrote, “This year has been crazy! With all of the ups and downs God always had my back! He continues to mold me into the very best version of myself! Just wait there are so many things God is preparing behind the scenes! Standing As A Strong Melanated Woman! That’s who I am…Self Made…Self Determined! A true definition of a Survivor, Conqueror and Queen! Now, watch my readjust my 👑 💪🏽 ✨”

Memphis has been very transparent about the journey to happiness she’s been on since her split from Hamza.

At one point, she accused him of being abusive and shared some dark moments from their relationship. Since then, she has declared she will no longer speak about Hamza and will only focus on becoming a happier version of herself.

As she reaches another birthday, it seems that Memphis is sticking to her word and is only concerned about celebrating her strength and preparing for things to come.

Hamza Moknii says he’s being kept away from the daughter he shares with Memphis Smith

Since their split, Hamza has been vocal about being separated from his daughter.

He claims Memphis will not allow him to see her. His sister, Rawia, also claims that Memphis is keeping their daughter away from him.

While Memphis lives in Michigan, Hamza has recently moved to Chicago hoping to build a life there. Neither of them have spoken about a custody agreement or if one is in the works.

Hamza says it’s hard for him being apart from his daughter and hopes they will be reunited soon.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.