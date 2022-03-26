90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith makes Instagram private, takes aim at trolls: ‘I’m sick of you people’

Memphis Smith is fed up with people disrespecting her child and made her Instagram private. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith has had enough of trolls disrespecting her child and because of it, she has made her Instagram private.

Memphis recently debuted who is believed to be her newborn son on Instagram, although some 90 Day Fiance fans speculated it could have been an older photo of her son, whom she does not share with Hamza Moknii.

Apparently, after sharing the photo, Memphis received some negative comments and/or messages aimed at her son.

90 Day Fiance star Memphis Smith takes aim at trolls: ‘I’m sick of you people!’

“Sorry making my page private!” Memphis told her Instagram followers in her Stories. “I don’t need followers and if I see someone ever disrespecting my kid I will go wild and get out of character! I’m sick of you people! I’m serious!!”

Memphis didn’t stop there, however. She continued her tirade, once again taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

“People wonder why bullying in the schools are so bad!” Memphis wrote. “Look at these ‘grown’ people bullying small children and people they don’t even know one damn thing about!”

Memphis talks Instagram posts after the Before the 90 Days Tell All, says kids are ‘off limits’

Memphis continued her rant, telling her haters that her “kids are OFF LIMITS!” and promised never to share her children on social media, despite her recent photo of her son.

In addition, Memphis claimed that once the Season 5 Tell All airs, she will no longer use her Instagram page “like before.”

This isn’t the first time Memphis slammed her haters. Earlier this month, Memphis clapped back at one of her critics who said she was “mentally abusive” towards her 90 Day Fiance love interest, Hamza.

“I usually don’t get on posts like this but this one has very serious accusations that I take extremely serious,” Memphis told her critic. “I urge you to be very careful with your words. The very thing you think is reality will and can bite you in the butt. Believe me I am living it.”

Although Memphis and Hamza have reportedly tied the knot, their on-screen journey to the altar is still playing out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

