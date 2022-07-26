90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith is living her life to the fullest in floral mini

Memphis Smith wears a floral mini dress. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis Smith has been in better spirits in recent weeks, and her social media post have reflected that! The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is looking at the positives and living her life to the fullest.

Memphis shared a few photos while out with friends, and she had a big smile on her face while clad in a floral mini dress.

These days she’s leaning on her circle to get her through the hard times, and in her message, Memphis noted that over the past year, she’s gained a lot of strength.

It was only months ago that we were introduced to Memphis and her then-boyfriend Hamza Moknii after they met on an international dating site.

From the get-go, viewers were not convinced that the two were a fitting match, and they bashed Memphis for leaving her kids and flying to Tunisia to marry Hamza– who she had never met in person.

She got even more heat for not respecting his strict religious culture, and it was quickly apparent that the two had many issues to work through.

They got married nonetheless, and Memphis was soon pregnant with Hamza’s child, but they had a messy split soon after.

Now she’s in a better place and trying to live her best life!

Memphis Smith living her life to the fullest in a floral mini

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared photos of her day out on Instagram, and she went glam with professional makeup and a fun new hairstyle.

She wore an off-the-shoulder floral mini dress and held a drink in hand.

“God has been so good to me even when I thought I was alone,” she wrote in part. “It is time to live again and be free to live the beautiful life I made for myself to the fullest!”

Memphis said she built up a lot of strength “over this last year! And thank God to my little circle of family and friends that have made this walk so much more light!”

“I will continue to spread peace, strength, and support to those who need it,” she added.

Memphis Smith is grateful for friends and family

Memphis noted in her post that God has “opened my eyes to all of the various people, places, and things that no longer deserve a purpose in my life!”

“Life is too short to give up your peace for anyone!” continued the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star. “Remember, do what is best for you and never let anyone make you question it!”

“Blessed for my three littles, my small circle of supportive family, and my small circle of friends because we continue to fix each other’s crowns,” she added.

