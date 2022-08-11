90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith in plunging swimsuit enjoys beach day with mystery man

Memphis showed off her trim, petite figure in a swimsuit while posing on the beach with a mystery man. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Memphis Smith enjoyed a day at the beach alongside a mystery man as she posed in a plunging swimsuit.

Memphis appreciates life these days amid her split from Hamza Moknii.

Appearing during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Memphis and Hamza seemed an unlikely couple from the start. The couple struggled with their language barrier, and 90 Day Fiance viewers felt Memphis didn’t honor Hamza’s religious culture.

The duo ended up walking down the aisle and tying the knot, and welcomed a daughter after Memphis discovered she was pregnant during her visit to Tunisia to meet Hamza in person.

However, Memphis and Hamza couldn’t make it work, and they’ve been involved in a very messy, public split.

That hasn’t stopped Memphis from living her best life, however. The Michigan native recently shared some sunny beach snaps while showing appreciation for those around her.

Memphis Smith in plunging swimsuit on the beach enjoys her close friends and family

Taking to Instagram, the petite beauty, at just four feet and nine-and-a-half inches tall, posed in a plunging monokini with a polka-dotted and striped print. In the first snap, Memphis stood next to a mystery man, who donned a baseball cap, black tank, shorts, and a Hawaiian-print shirt.

Showcasing her petite frame, Memphis stood in front of the mystery man, popping one hand on her hip, showing off her trim figure and the front of her swimsuit, with a center cut-out and tie-front closure.

In the second snap, Memphis posed solo in front of the ocean waves, giving the camera a big, genuine smile. She slightly turned towards the ocean, popping one leg and showing off her leopard-print thigh tattoo and a tasteful peek at the back of her swimsuit.

The TLC alum captioned her post, “Yes 🙌 Loving the ☀️ Loving life! Enjoying and Appreciating my very close friends and family.

The 34-year-old mom of three continued to tout her home state: “Michigan has so much greatness to offer. This year I think we are going to explore the winter paradise Michigan also has to offer! Meanwhile let’s enjoy exactly what is right in front of us!”

She added, “Disclaimer: yes picture quality isn’t the best…but that ☀️ was hitting 😉”

Memphis bashed her portrayal on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Since her appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Memphis has bashed her portrayal on the hit series.

Earlier this year, Memphis called the show the “devil’s work,” telling her fans in an Instagram Story, “It is a shame that [the devil’s] work is played on Sundays!”

She then warned any prospective 90 Day Fiance cast members to be cautious before signing up to film: “I urge anyone…before you decide to sign your life AWAY to ANYTHING… read and have an UNDERSTANDING! everything that GLITTERS is NOT GOLD!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.