90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith in plunging black top shares ‘self-appreciation’ post

Memphis Smith speaks on self-love. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith has changed her mindset from a few months ago when she was constantly airing her frustrations online. These days she’s looking at life on the bright side.

Memphis’s most recent post was one about confidence and self-appreciation as she shared a fresh-faced photo in a plunging top and expressed how she feels about herself.

This new confident Memphis is a far cry from her season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where she couldn’t quite take the criticism from viewers.

People had a lot to say about her relationship with Hamza Moknii, but Memphis married the Tunisian native and brought him to the U.S.

Unfortunately, the naysayers were right, and their marriage took a turn for the worse. Added to that, the couple now has a child together, and they are reportedly locked in a heated custody battle.

However, despite everything going on in her life, Memphis has decided to remain positive, and her recent message is proof of that.

Memphis Smith speaks about self-appreciation

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a photo on Instagram dressed in a plunging black top and a gold necklace.

Memphis had her hair pulled back in a neat bun and wore minimal makeup for the post about confidence.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“SELF APPRECIATION & CONFIDENCE POST! Yes 🙌 Confidence is contagious!” she wrote. “I never let the world 🌎 dictate how I feel about myself. Especially, on looks!”

The reality TV personality continued her message and reminded her followers that beauty is “only skin deep.”

It’s unclear if Memphis’s message is a result of comments about her appearance, as TLC viewers have been especially harsh to the 34-year-old. At one point, Memphis changed her Instagram page to private after being frustrated with online trolls.

Memphis later made her page public again, and this time she had a much different mindset. Since then, her posts have been nothing but positive, and it seems the trolls have laid off the Michigan native as well.

Memphis Smith shares positive words with her followers

Meanwhile, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued with her words of appreciation in the post and noted, “God made me the way I am. In his image!”

“That being said I have ALL of the BEST qualities from my Mother, Father and God 😉 Say what you want to…but the drive to be GREATER than my APPEARANCE is my GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENT!” she continued. “Everything else will eventually wither away with old age!”

Before ending her post Memphis had a message for her followers.

“If we are blessed enough to be on earth 🌍 that long ❤️ 💜People be good to yourself and don’t let ANYONE make you feel bad for looking exactly how you were sculpted in God’s eyes,” she said.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.