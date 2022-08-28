90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith in leopard bikini shares throwback of simpler times

Memphis Smith reflects on happier times with a throwback bikini pic. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis Smith is reflecting on the simpler times in her life as she shares a throwback picture of herself enjoying a day at the beach.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been focusing on self-care and brighter days after ending her relationship with Hamza Moknii.

The two share a daughter together. However, they’ve remained estranged and distant from one another.

After taking jabs at one another through social media posts and making accusations of abuse and violence, Memphis decided she no longer wanted to participate in the negativity.

Memphis declared that she was moving on from the relationship and simply wanted to focus on her happiness and taking care of her children.

Since then, she has curated her social media account to highlight positive moments from her life and reflect on the good times she’s had.

Memphis Smith shares throwback bikini pic of herself

In a recent Instagram post, Memphis shared a fun photo of herself spending time at the beach with a friend.

In the photo, Memphis is rocking a colorful leopard print bikini as she kneels in the sand. She is smiling big for the camera as she embraces her friend, whom she also tagged in the photo.

She added a caption to the pic that says, “Oh when life was much simpler…Definitely in need of a vacay.”

Memphis has been especially appreciative of her friends lately and has made multiple posts on her Instagram, mentioning enjoying time with her loved ones, reconnecting with good friends, and making time for the people she cares about.

In recent months, she’s gathered her friends for beach days, a girl’s night out, and finding the best drinks in her city.

It seems that Memphis is adamant about keeping her circle of friends tight as she continues to heal from her last relationship.

Hamza Moknii says he misses his daughter

At the Before the 90 Days Tell All, it was revealed that Memphis had given birth to the couple’s daughter. Since then, the two have separated, and Hamza claims he is not able to see his daughter like he wants to.

Even Hamza’s sister, Rawia, has commented on the situation, saying that Memphis is keeping his daughter away from him.

Currently, Memphis lives in Michigan, while Hamza is attempting to build a life in Chicago. He claims that he hasn’t seen his daughter in months which is upsetting for him.

Memphis has not commented on their custody situation and has not responded to Hamza or Rawia’s claims.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.