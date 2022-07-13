90 Day Fiance: Memphis is confident and ‘loving it’ while busting out of red bathing suit

Memphis was loving “every inch” of herself in a red swimsuit. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Memphis Smith was a vision in red as she posed in a chic swimsuit, loving “every inch” of herself.

Memphis joined the cast of Before the 90 Days last season alongside her Tunisian fiance, Hamza Moknii. Since their time on the show and amid rumors they’d split, Memphis has been keeping her growing fanbase in the loop when it comes to her personal life.

Since giving birth to her and Hamza’s daughter, Memphis has been sharing pics with her Instagram followers, updating them on her latest looks, which she likes to change up often.

Memphis Smith in red belted swimsuit is ‘loving every inch’ of herself

For her latest Instagram share, Memphis posted a carousel of photos of herself posing outdoors in a red, belted one-piece swimsuit, showing off her confidence and newly trim physique.

“When you’re confident & loving it 😍 ❤️,” Memphis captioned her post. “No words can describe when you embrace all of your flaws and walk like no one else is there! To all the women and men out there be unapologetically you!”

Memphis stressed to her fans that they should love themselves, regardless of how society expects them to look: “Who cares if you have cellulite! Who cares if you don’t have the perfect body to [society’s] standards! Yes, I’m loving every inch of ME! Five head and all 😉”

In her first slide, Memphis shared a photo of herself from the waist up, leaning one hand against a chair next to her as she gave a serious gaze to the camera. Her red swimsuit hugged her in all the right places, with her ample bosom nearly busting out of the top.

Showing off her new butterfly locs, a change from her recent short, blonde hairdo, Memphis posed with a little bit more sass in the second slide, looking fierce and confident as she placed one hand on her hip while staring down the camera’s lens.

Another swipe right revealed a close-up selfie of Memphis looking fresh-faced, showcasing her flawless complexion. Looking healthy and self-assured, Memphis accessorized her look with a simple circle pendant necklace and a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Memphis received plenty of love in the comments section from her fans, and many of her 90 Day Fiance franchise castmates showed up to compliment her.

90 Day Fiance cast showers Memphis with admiration

Memphis’ Before the 90 Days Season 5 castmate Jasmine Pineda commented, noting Memphis’ geotagged location, Beautiful Michigan. Jasmine’s fiance, Gino Palazzolo, is a Michigan native. She wrote, “Now I really wanna go to Michigan 😍 I’m in love 🥰,” to which Memphis, a Muskegon, Michigan native, replied, “@jasminepanama Yes 🙌 Come love ❤️”

Kimberly Menzies, another of Memphis’ co-stars from Before the 90 Days, showered Memphis with some love and wrote, “Wow look at this beautiful Queen!!!!! Love you @missmemphis05 ❤️”

Season 2 veteran Brittany Banks from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way also stopped by to compliment Memphis in the form of two kissy-faced emojis. Memphis showed her gratitude in her reply: “@thebossbrittany Thanks ❤️ 😘”

Memphis proved she can pull off any outfit and hairstyle and look fabulous while doing it, and her fans and castmates agree.

