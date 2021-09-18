90 Day Fiance: Megan Potthast reveals why she didn’t call out her in-laws for their OnlyFans

Megan Potthast addressed why she didn’t defend herself against her in-law’s attacks better. Pic credit: TLC

On the premiere episode of Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All, Charlie Potthast’s wife Megan was attacked by her in-laws, Libby and Andrei, and Jenn and Becky, for her racy OnlyFans.

It is well known that Jenn, Becky, and Libby all had OnlyFans at one point and were roasted online for their content. Megan is the only one who has continued to support herself through OnlyFans, and ironically her in-laws attacked her for it.

Megan’s fans and critics of the Potthast family were wondering why Megan didn’t call all of them out for their OnlyFans. Megan addressed that question during a Q&A in her Instagram story.

Megan Potthast answered fan question about why she didn’t attack her in-laws back over their OnlyFans

Megan went very easy on her on-laws over their mean and derogatory attacks about her OnlyFans. She validated herself and her content instead of calling them out for doing some of the same things.

90 Day Fiance fans who wanted Megan to stick up for herself better and throw deserved shade back at her in-laws were curious why she took a different route.

On Megan’s Instagram Q&A she answered a question that asked, “Why did you allow your in-laws to attack you about OF, when they all do it too?”

Megan responded, “It’s not my business. I enjoyed the denial and the huffing and puffing. I also knew the fans would point out what hypocrites they are.”

Megan Potthast has defended herself against a lot of negativity because of Happily Ever After

Not only has Megan had to defend herself against attacks from her family members but also from haters online.

Megan has addressed the negativity from people who have said mean things online about her, Charlie, her OnlyFans content, and her role on the show. She often makes videos or answers follower questions on Instagram whenever there is an overwhelming amount of grief from haters.

She has even gone so far as to DM her critics who have said things she finds derogatory.

Charlie has also gone on the offensive and made a bizarre video attempting to defend his wife from the attacks she faced on Bares All.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.