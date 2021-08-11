90 Day fiance: Megan Potthast not speaking to her in-laws after being called ‘trailer trash’

Is Megan Potthast feuding with her in-laws? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has caused a rift in the Potthast family and right now, Megan Potthast and her in-laws are not on speaking terms.

The drama we saw play out between Megan’s husband Charlie Potthast and Andrei Castravet is all too real and it has caused a divide in the family.

In the Season 6 finale, Megan defended her husband during the faceoff with Andrei, and her sisters-in-law turned against her after the altercation.

At one point Becky even referred to Megan as trailer trash, and sadly, there has not been any reconciliation between them since filming the show.

Megan Potthast dishes on Potthast family feud

The 90 D ay Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member had a lot to get off her chest during a Q&A with her followers on Instagram, and it was all very revealing.

Megan shared a post responding to the “trailer trash” comment made by Becky in the latest episode and she highlighted a host of others things that have been going on between her and the family.

“I’ve never lived in a trailer so that’s not it. I didn’t lose my temper till after my SIL (sister-in-law) lunged her body at me and after being called trash,” wrote Megan in her post. “This was also after our kids were uninvited to the reunion only to find out all the sisters had their kids there, not invited to holidays, not invited to Ellie’s BDay, and much more!”

Megan also noted that the drama playing out in her family has affected the kids the most.

“Our kids unfortunately have been hurt the most by all of this. We all used to be so close and they miss their cousins,” she confessed.

Pic credit:@megpotthast/Instagram

Megan Potthast not speaking to her in-laws

The 90 D ay Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member shared more about her family drama during an Instagram Q&A and she certainly didn’t hold back.

One person wanted to know if Megan speaks to her father-in-law and sisters-in-law and Megan noted that she only speaks to the family members that are “not on the show.”

Someone else commented, “Thought you were BFF’s” referring to Megan’s relationship with Elizabeth, Becky, and Jenn.

“Thought that for 20 years too, but I guess they weren’t true friends,” responded Megan.

Pic credit:@megpotthast/Instagram

Megan was also asked if the TLC show has changed the relationships within the family.

“I’ve never experienced this in the 20 years I’ve been with Charlie…families may not agree on stuff but degrading people, name-calling, and literally not talking to family was never a thing,” admitted Megan.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.