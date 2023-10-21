90 Day Fiance: Mary slams bullies for making fun of her appearance: ‘I’m crying everyday nonstop’

Mary DeNuccio is already having a tough time amid her second pregnancy, and now she’s feeling even worse.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mary and her husband, Brandan DeNuccio, are expecting their second child.

During what is supposed to be one of the happiest times of her life, Mary is struggling.

Earlier this month, the Philippines native shared a teary-eyed selfie, admitting to feeling down in the dumps and revealing that she “hates” herself for overthinking and feeling jealous and insecure.

Being hard on herself is challenging enough, and now the soon-to-be mom-of-two is facing criticism from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

In an Instagram Story uploaded earlier this week, Mary uploaded a post shared to a Facebook page dedicated to gossip and memes centered around the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Mary DeNuccio takes aim at 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics for mocking her appearance

In the post, Mary was depicted as an exaggerated version of herself, similar to a clown, with thick, dark eyebrows, smudged eye makeup, and red, plump lips.

Mary lashed out at her haters. Pic credit: @maria.rosaaaaaa/Instagram

The post mocked Mary’s pledge to Brandan when she promised him she would “try and get better.”

Mary noted in the caption of the screenshot that she didn’t find the meme humorous whatsoever — in fact, she pointed out that it’s worsened her depression symptoms.

“Hope you guys are happy now bullying someone’s physical appearance and making fun of them,” Mary wrote.

She continued, “I know I’m not pretty and thank you for reminding me that always. I hope you guys are happy now that I’m suffering from depression and crying everyday nonstop.”

Mary didn’t stop there; the TLC star made it clear that her haters’ bullying got to her, admitting that they “won.”

“You guys won thank you so much,” Mary added.

Mary and Brandan DeNuccio look to be in good spirits since he moved to the Philippines

Despite Mary’s downtrodden Instagram Story, it appears that she and Brandan have enjoyed plenty more happy days in recent weeks.

On their Instagram feeds, the lovebirds have posted photos of themselves traipsing around the Philippines, often hand-in-hand, while exploring the Asian island country.

In addition to their baby, who was born last year, and baby number two on the way, it also looks as though Mary and Brandan have expanded their family.

The couple has added two canine siblings to the mix, who have been included in their recent photos on Instagram.

Mary and Brandan have plenty to keep themselves busy these days between running their small convenience store, recording TikToks and Cameos, and taking care of two fur babies, all while parenting their 1-year-old as they count down the days until Baby DeNuccio number two makes their grand entrance.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.