90 Day Fiance: Mark Shoemaker accuses estranged wife Nikki of committing ‘adultery’

90 Day Fiance alums Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Mediano have filed for divorce. Pic credit: TLC

Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Mediano first appeared in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance. At the time, their age gap was the biggest viewers had seen, with Mark being 58 while Nikki was just 19.

Nikki, who was younger than Mark’s kids, often felt controlled by her partner. Mark would suggest she wear his daughter’s clothes and rarely let her out of his sight.

Now, after a few years of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. Amid the breaking news, Mark is sharing what he believes to be the reason their marriage is ending.

Mark accuses Nikki of cheating

In Touch Weekly has stated they have obtained a copy of the divorce filings between the 90 Day Fiance alums. According to them, the document shows that Mark believes Nikki cheated on him.

In the section of the paperwork that asks for the reason for divorce, Mark selected, “Adultery – my spouse committed adultery.” Following that, he checked off the box that read, “For these reasons, I request an absolute divorce.”

Additionally, the document shows that Mark also checked off the box for “Mutual Consent,” which says, “My spouse and I have signed a written settlement agreement that resolves any issues related to alimony, the distribution of property and the care, custody, access, and support of minor or dependent child(ren).”

During their time on the show, Mark was adamant about getting Nikki to sign a prenup, claiming he wanted to protect himself. While Mark has children from a previous marriage, the two do not share any children together.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans were concerned about Nikki

During their time on the show, many fans felt uneasy watching Mark and Nikki’s relationship unfold. Not only was the huge age gap uncomfortable for some, but many felt he was controlling and taking advantage of Nikki because she was young.

The pressure for her to sign a prenup without being able to consult a lawyer first was also something that became an issue for some viewers.

Fans of the show who watched their season may also remember Mark’s first wife being much younger than him as well, and also being from the same community in the Philippines and Nikki. This was something that didn’t sit well with many viewers.

After they got married, it appeared that Nikki could no longer be on social media as she stopped posting and communicating with fans. Many users took the time to comment on her old posts, hoping she would reply, although she never did. Some hope that after the divorce is finalized, she will return to social media.

90 Day Fiance returns for a new season Sunday, April 17 at 8/7c on TLC.