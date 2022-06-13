90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca works her angles, shows off legs in sexy mini dress

In a recent video showing off her legs, Mahogany Roca worked her angles for 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Mahogany Roca worked her angles in a recent video she shared where she was wearing a navy mini dress that showed off her legs.

The 22-year-old Peruvian native is known for overusing filters and for her strange and dramatic relationship with Ben Rathbun that played out in Season 5 of the hit spinoff.

Mahogany’s relationship status with Ben may remain murky, but her affinity toward filters was ever-present in her flirtatious video, where she looked drastically different than she did on the show.

Despite her religious narrative, Mahogany does not shy away from showcasing her body and sharing shameless selfies and videos that could be seen as risque.

Mahogany made a TikTok video that she then shared on her Instagram, where she has more than 42k followers.

In the video, Mahogany appeared with a heavy filter that showed her brown eyes looking blue. She wore a navy-colored dress that was tiny and tight.

The video first focused on her rear end, and then she slowly brought the camera over to show her legs and waist before she panned up to a side view of her face.

She held the camera above her head and pointed down so that most of her legs could be seen before she moved the camera behind her and looked over her shoulder.

Mahogany gave no caption to the video aside from hashtags having to do with exploring.

Mahogany Roca was criticized for her English on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers noticed that Mahogany could speak near-perfect English on the show, but she and Ben still used a translation device to communicate.

It became clear that she could understand and respond to everything Ben said and that she barely had an accent when speaking.

Evelin Villegas called Mahogany “the strangest” 90 Day cast member she had ever seen, which may have alluded to the English speaking that everyone else seemed to notice.

During the Before the 90 Days Tell All, Mahogany opted to speak Spanish mostly and did not appear to have an interpreter.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.