90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca strikes a sexy pose on her couch, explains how she overcame her shyness

Mahogany posed for a sexy snap on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Mahogany Roca has been sharing plenty of sexy posts on social media since her time ended on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The 22-year-old native of San Bartolo, Peru was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

Mahogany was pursued by her much older, American love interest, Ben Rathbun, after they met on social media.

With a nearly 30-year age gap between them, Mahogany and Ben were an unlikely couple, coupled with the fact that Ben wasn’t even sure Mahogany was real.

But, Mahogany proved to Ben and to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers that she is, in fact, real and she continues to do so with her posts on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance alum Mahogany Roca blows kisses to her fans

The Peruvian beauty’s latest post teased a live video for her fans. She captioned it, “Good afternoon I want to do a #live really soon. I was thinking in who cast member 5 could i invite?”

Along with her greeting and question for her 36.1k Instagram followers, Mahogany shared a selfie.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the pic, Mahogany spread herself across a sofa as she leaned on her side, blowing a kiss to the camera with her hand, showing off her fresh, hot pink manicure on her long nails.

Mahogany extended her opposite arm to snap the selfie, showing off a patterned, crocheted string top paired with white shorts. She kept her makeup simple with natural colors to complement her creamy complexion.

Mahogany opted to wear her long, blonde hair down and it draped past her shoulders and down her back in the photo. Colorful artwork graced the wall in the background, showing off a tropical, parrot-themed painting.

Mahogany explains how she overcame her shyness

In the comments, Mahogany received mostly praise from her followers. One comment, however, caught Mahogany’s attention.

One of her followers commented, “Remember when you lied to the world and said you’re “shy” 😂”

Mahogany replied and explained how time has helped her overcome her shyness: “Hi [Tanner], I was when I was younger since I was a child.. I loved being in public! But at one point in my life, someone I loved very much died. I became shy and self-conscious with the world.”

Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

“So now with my 22 years, the shyness goes away and one begins to flourish with the passage of time. Have a beautiful day!” Mahogany concluded her response.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.