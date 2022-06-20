90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca strikes a pose in LBD and super high heels

Mahogany displayed her legs in a little black dress and high heels. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Mahogany Roca continued showing plenty of skin, and her latest pic showcased her toned legs.

Since her time on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days alongside her American love interest, Ben Rathbun, Peruvian native Mahogany, has been online quite a bit.

The 22-year-old South American beauty recently showed off her shapely figure in a thigh-skimming black LBD and matching black heels. Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Mahogany shared the sexy snap with her 42.4k followers on the social media platform.

90 Day Fiance alum Mahogany Roca flaunts shapely legs in LBD and platform heels

Using the hashtags #90dayfiance and #italianfood, Mahogany posed on her bed for the mirror selfie, sporting a halter-neck LBD accentuating her small waistline, toned arms, and well-proportioned legs. A gold-framed, full-length mirror captured Mahogany’s reflection for the sexy snap.

To capture the essence of her impromptu photoshoot, Mahogany posed with an open-mouthed gaze and wore her hair in a messy bun atop her head.

Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

Mahogany held her phone with one hand as she rested the opposite hand behind her, extended on the bed. She lifted one leg for the shot, going easy on the eyes as she showed off her super-high, strappy platform heels and her killer legs.

Mahogany and Ben’s relationship after Before the 90 Days

The 90 Day Fiance alum has become known for using filters to alter her appearance. When Before the 90 Days viewers first met Mahogany, they thought she might be a catfish, a paid actor hired by TLC, or didn’t exist at all. Ben had the same apprehensions about his much-younger love interest after she gave him mixed signals about her feelings towards him.

Although the status of Mahogany and Ben’s relationship remains unclear, they’ve continued to keep the rumor mill churning with their latest antics. Last month, Ben and Mahogany announced they were collaborating on a YouTube channel where they’ll “show people the truth about everything,” as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Shortly after announcing their joint YouTube venture, the duo was spotted dining al fresco for a waterfront date night, further fueling rumors that they’re still romantically involved. Mahogany and Ben each shared the pic to their respective Instagram accounts, confusing 90 Day Fiance fans and continuing to add to speculation about the status of their relationship.

