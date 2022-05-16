90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca speaks about using a translator despite speaking English, says it ‘was never’ her idea

Mahogany Roca speaks about her appearance on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

Mahogany Roca has been spilling the tea about her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and recently she opened up about using a translator on the show.

Mahogany has been accused of many things– from being a catfish, hiring actors to pretend to act as her parents, and renting an Airbnb instead of showing her real home.

Viewers also grew more suspicious of the Peruvian native after hearing her accent and how well she spoke English.

Since people were already convinced that Mahogany and Ben Rathbun’s storyline was fake, that cast even more doubt on the authenticity of their story.

Mahogany didn’t help matters much as she further frustrated fans by speaking Spanish during her conversations with Ben–an English speaker.

The couple used a translation app to communicate–despite Mahogany being fluent in English. However, over the weekend, she explained her reasons for doing that and noted that it wasn’t her idea.

Mahogany Roca says it wasn’t her idea to use a translator

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been very active on social media over the past few months. She recently asked viewers to send in their questions from the show and has been answering them in her own time.

In a recent post shared on Instagram, Mahogany responded to questions about speaking Spanish on the show and using a translation app during her conversations with Ben.

“Good Saturday,” wrote Mahogany. “Special fact it was never my idea to use a translator. But from someone else yes.”

It’s not clear if that “someone else” is TLC because she didn’t clarify that in the post. However, fans are already convinced that the network hired Mahogany to play the role of Ben’s girlfriend on the show and will likely draw that conclusion.

Nonetheless, the 22-year-old didn’t name names because she is still under contract and cannot say much anyway.

