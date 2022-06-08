90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca shows off rear view in sky high stilettos and skintight jeans

Mahogany showed off her backside in skintight jeans and stiletto heels. Pic credit: @mahogany_roca/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mahogany Roca was all legs as she posed in a form-fitting ensemble from head to toe.

The 22-year-old Peruvian native showed off her long, lean gams as she posed for a mirror selfie with plenty of good lighting. She struck a turn-back pose for the pic, capturing all of her best angles.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mahogany shared the pic, in which she wore a tight black tank, skintight medium-wash jeans, and gold metallic heels with plenty of straps. The former reality TV star rolled up her pant legs for a little extra flair and wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and down.

Mahogany’s watermelon pink manicure could be seen as she held her phone to snap the pic, as well as a pair of purple stiletto pumps in the background and a large pile of clothes on her bed.

It seems as though Mahogany was in the middle of a try-on haul — between the pile of clothes, the extra pair of shoes, and her caption, it makes sense. Mahogany used three hashtags to caption her photo: #onlinestore #shop #day.

Where do things stand between Mahogany and Ben since Before the 90 Days?

Mahogany and her 90 Day Fiance love interest Ben Rathbun recently announced they teamed up to create their own YouTube channel. Their hope is to dispel rumors about their relationship by controlling the narrative themselves. As Mahogany put it, she’s excited to “show people the truth about everything.”

Ben and Mahogany’s relationship raised lots of eyebrows last season on Before the 90 Days. 90 Day Fiance viewers were uncomfortable with their 31-year age gap and Ben’s relentless efforts to pursue a relationship with Mahogany, despite her reluctance.

However, Mahogany wasn’t without fault in the relationship. Ben, along with 90 Day Fiance viewers, wondered if she might be a catfish or a paid actress hired by TLC. Mahogany’s behavior sent confusing messages to Ben, further proving 90 Day Fiance viewers’ point about red flags in their relationship.

Despite the backlash they received for their anything-but-ordinary romance, it looks as though Ben and Mahogany might be giving things another chance; or at least they’re teasing they are. They both shared a pic to their respective Instagram Feeds last month, dining al fresco on the waterfront, sparking rumors they are still an item.

