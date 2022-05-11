90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca shares heavily filtered video to promote her Cameo account

Mahogany Roca did a promotional video with a heavy filter over it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mahogany has been called out by 90 Day Fiance viewers and fellow cast members alike repeatedly for catfishing Ben Rathbun with highly edited pictures that barely looked like her.

That doesn’t seem to matter to her, however, because she still posts filtered selfies.

Her most recent stylized representation of herself in selfie form was for her Cameo promotion.

Mahogany barely looked like herself for the promotional video and used an even heavier filter than she usually does.

Before the 90 Days viewers saw Mahogany and Ben’s relationship finally go from online to the real world when Ben went to Peru.

Unfortunately, their connection took many strange and uncomfortable turns, which led to them breaking up and getting back together several times by the Season 5 Tell All.

Mahogany Roca looked unrecognizable in a heavily filtered promotional video

As Mahogany urged 90 Day Fiance fans to book her on Cameo, she looked totally altered in her appearance.

Her hair was more blonde, her eyes were blue, her entire figure was slimmer, and her facial features were much smoother and chiseled than in real life.

Mahogany has been known to always use filters on social media, but her latest gaffe may have taken the cake.

Mahogany’s accent while speaking English was also barely there, which was another strange difference from what 90 Day viewers were used to hearing on the show.

There are other filter queens within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Mahogany is not the first 90 Day cast member to always use distorting filters on social media. There are plenty of other habitually guilty cast members.

Darcey Silva and her sister Stacey Silva have been known to put filters over their already filtered selfies, making them almost unidentifiable.

Rebecca Parrott was famously nervous about meeting her now-husband Zied Hakimi for the first time in Tunisia because she had gone to great lengths to make sure he never saw her unfiltered.

Zied even showed up to the airport wearing a shirt that had a picture of Rebecca’s filtered face on it.

The Other Way and The Single Life alum Brittany Banks recently caught flak for a photoshop faux pas where she edited her right foot onto her left foot in a bikini picture which made her foot look backward.

Other notorious 90 Day cast members that overuse filters include Natalie Mordovtseva, Laura Jallali, Jess Caroline, and Angela Deem.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.