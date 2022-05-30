90 Day Fiance: Mahogany Roca and Ben Rathbun share waterfront date night

Ben and Mahogany are stirring up rumors they’re still together. Pic credit: @benrathbun27/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars, Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca are adding to the rumor mill with their latest photo.

Ben and Mahogany had 90 Day Fiance viewers wondering about the validity of their relationship from the start. Their 30-year-age gap was a red flag for most viewers, and some were convinced that Mahogany was catfishing Ben or that she was a paid actress hired by TLC.

As it turned out, Mahogany is a real person and not a catfish, and although she eventually turned up to meet Ben in person for the first time, their relationship played out awkwardly for 90 Day Fiance viewers.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alumni Ben Rathbun, Mahogany Roca share romantic waterfront dinner

Now, a recent photo shared by both Ben and Mahogany suggests that the pair is on again, or at least adding to the gossip.

Ben and Mahogany each took to their respective Instagram accounts ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, sharing the same photo to their Feeds.

Ben and Mahogany dined al fresco in the pic, seated along the water at an undisclosed location. Both Ben and Mahogany’s plates and glasses were empty, insinuating they thoroughly enjoyed their waterfront meals and drinks.

Ben smiled at Mahogany from across the table as she put her chin in one hand, with her elbow resting on the table, her other hand on her lap, as she returned a serious gaze. Mahogany wore a red dress with ruffle sleeves and her hair in a low, messy bun, accessorized with gold drop earrings.

Ben and Mahogany announce joint YouTube channel: Benjamin & Mahogany

It looked as though the duo was enjoying a romantic evening together, although neither provided any further information about the pic. For Mahogany’s photo, she used a slew of hashtags involving the 90 Day Fiance franchise as her caption.

Ben chose to caption the pic, “Link in bio for his post.” Ben is plugging his and Mahogany’s new YouTube channel, Benjamin & Mahogany, as his link takes his followers directly to the YouTube channel.

As Monsters and Critics reported over the weekend, Ben and Mahogany announced their joint YouTube channel, promising viewers they’ll provide more details about their ill-fated relationship. Ben had previously mentioned that a lot happened off-camera between himself and Mahogany, and he wants to use the YouTube channel to share those details with their fans.

Ben mentioned the proposition during a video in which he and Mahogany shared with each other what they were cooking for dinner. Mahogany was up for the idea, telling Ben she thought it was a good way to “show people the truth about everything.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.